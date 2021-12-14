The best of Peckham, picked by a cool local

Where to eat, drink, walk and watch films in the south-east London neighbourhood

Veda Black is a singer-songwriter and producer whose debut EP ‘Sad Girls Club’ is inspired by everything from Pink Floyd to Donny Hathaway and Marvin Gaye. She’s also a Peckham local. We asked her to talk us through her neighbourhood.

‘An independent and affordable cinema located right in the heart of Peckham. Peckhamplex is a charming and integral part of the local community. Definitely worth supporting if you’re a movie lover.’

95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST.

‘The first time I ate at Daphanie’s, I was met with such a friendly and warm atmosphere. This is your go-to for generous portions of authentic and bloody gorgeous Caribbean food. Escovitch fish and patties are my personal favourites.’

173 Peckham High St, London SE15 5SL.

‘A rooftop bar equipped with a great selection of wines and small plates. They have even been so generous as to grant me access to the aux cord, allowing me to blast out Mariah Carey’s entire discography while taking in the captivating view of the city’s skyline.’

The Rooftop, 133a Rye Lane, SE15 4BQ.

‘Not just your average pub by any means. Prince of Peckham is a versatile local spot for a quiet drink or a lively fun night out, with amazing food, great tunes, board games and events. This is my local spot.’

1 Clayton Rd, SE15 5JA.

‘This is a very cute and cosy spot for cocktails and brunch. It’s the best place to start a slow Sunday. The huevos rotos and mushrooms on sourdough are to die for.’

200 Rye Lane, SE15 4NF.

‘This park really got me through lockdown. I took daily walks here after work, arriving at the top of the hill in time to take in the breathtaking views of the city as the sun set each evening. There is also a cute farmers’ market on Saturdays.’

75 Kitto Rd, SE14 5TN.

‘A vibrant and cool place to hang, and home to a variety of local businesses. There are plenty of things to eat, drink and see. Peckham Levels hosts some really cool events, from live music jams and exhibitions to pop-up cinema screenings.’

95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST.

