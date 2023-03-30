Where to watch the King’s coronation in London

It’s a right royal affair on May 6 – here are the best places to catch the action live and on a big screen

You know the drill: festive bunting? Check. Royal mugs, cushions and M&S-coronation-themed hamper? check. Questionable Union Jack mani? Check. Sounds like you are ready for all the weekend celebrations marking the official investiture of King Charles III, where exactly can you watch the actual coronation?

When is King Charles’s Coronation?

Saturday May 6. There will also be a special continuation concert from Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7.

Where’s the Coronation happening and can I go?

The coronation ceremony itself takes place on the morning of Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey, and is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Traditionally every Monarch is crowned there; King Charles III will be the fortieth sovereign since 1066. The enthroning itself is for invited guests only, with around 2,000 guests expected, so unless your gilt-edged summons is lost in the mail (ahem) you’ll have to join the rest of us hoi polloi.

Where can I watch it from?

We’ve picked the best vantage points along the route of the procession to and from Buckingham Palace below, plus the big screens around the capital showing it. We’ll add more as and when they’re announced.