Uniuon Jack flags
Image: Shutterstock

Where to watch the King’s coronation in London

It’s a right royal affair on May 6 – here are the best places to catch the action live and on a big screen

Written by
Annette Richardson
You know the drill: festive bunting? Check. Royal mugs, cushions and M&S-coronation-themed hamper? check. Questionable Union Jack mani? Check. Sounds like you are ready for all the weekend celebrations marking the official investiture of King Charles III, where exactly can you watch the actual coronation? 

When is King Charles’s Coronation?

Saturday May 6. There will also be a special continuation concert from Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7. 

Where’s the Coronation happening and can I go?

The coronation ceremony itself takes place on the morning of Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey, and is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Traditionally every Monarch is crowned there; King Charles III will be the fortieth sovereign since 1066. The enthroning itself is for invited guests only, with around 2,000 guests expected, so unless your gilt-edged summons is lost in the mail (ahem) you’ll have to join the rest of us hoi polloi. 

Where can I watch it from?

We’ve picked the best vantage points along the route of the procession to and from Buckingham Palace below, plus the big screens around the capital showing it. We’ll add more as and when they’re announced.

Where to watch the King’s coronation in London

Westminster Abbey
Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Westminster Abbey

  Attractions
  Religious buildings and sites
  Westminster

King Charles and Camilla The Queen Consort will arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. Here’s the proposed route.

The religious coronation ceremony itself then takes place in Westminster Abbey, which is expected to take about 90 minutes.

The Mall

The Mall

  Things to do
  St James's

The Mall is the grand processional route that runs along the north side of St James’s Park from Buckingham Palace through Admiralty Arch down to Trafalgar Square.

If you do want to line The Mall, Horseguards or Parliament Square, be prepared to get there early to get in amongst a celebratory throng and make the most of being in London for this historic event. The nearest tube stations are Hyde Park Corner, Green Park, Charing Cross and St James’s Park, but definitely check travel before as there will likely be station and road closures.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace

  Attractions
  Sightseeing
  The Mall

The new King and his Queen Consort will appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace accompanied by (selected) members of the royal family to conclude the day’s events with a royal wave or two. Details of The Coronation Procession route for the return to Buckingham Palace haven’t yet been shared but watch this space for updates.

Grosvenor Square

  Cinemas
  Mayfair

One screening location that’s already confirmed is Grosvenor Square in Mayfair. There’s an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ theme to the whole weekend, with food stalls and an outdoor bar plus cinema screens showing coverage, both of the big day and the celebratory concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 live in the green square.

