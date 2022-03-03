What You might have been handed a flyer for this West End club while walking through Leicester Square. But unlike some other flyering comedy nights, this one isn’t a rip-off. The 99 Club gang have been in the business for more than a decade, and its Leicester Square branch is its flagship. It usually offers top-quality circuit line-ups four nights a week. Generally, the 99 Club’s remarkably good value, too.
Where Ruby Blue, 1 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BP.
Nearest tube Leicester Square.
When Every Wednesday to Saturday.
How much Around £9-£20.
London has the biggest and best comedy scene in the world, and though it’s been dented by two years of pandemic, it’s now back in a big way. From tiny basements and rooms above pubs to huge venues, there’s comedy in the capital for comedians (and audiences) of all shapes and sizes. But where to start? Our list of London’s best comedy nights and clubs encompasses local gigs, central hangouts and big theatre shows where you’ll find performances from the funniest comedians in the business, all guaranteed to raise your spirits and leave your ribs tickled.
