What It’s true, The Comedy Store is still the daddy of all comedy clubs. Seemingly as old as London itself (it actually started in 1979, above a strip club), The Store has been absolutely instrumental in the growth of alternative comedy, and to this day hosts stunning shows most nights of the week. Veteran improvisers the Comedy Store Players perform every Wednesday and Sunday. Don’t miss the raucous King Gong new-act night on the last Monday of the month. And the weekend bills are still consistently excellent, even if the line-ups haven’t changed that much in the last decade. As a purpose-built comedy club, the room is pretty much the best for stand-up in the capital. The 400 chairs hug the stage, keeping each show intimate, as comedy should be. It’s not just reputation that keeps this place as popular as ever.

Where 1a Oxendon St, SW1Y 4EE.

Nearest tube Piccadilly Circus.

When Six to seven nights a week.

How much Depends on the show. King Gong from £10, but the weekend line-up shows can be £20 or more.