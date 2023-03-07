All the South London filming locations you can visit from ‘Rye Lane’

Quit your chirpsing and grab some p’s, because the London romantic-comedy of the year is about to hit UK cinemas – and ‘Rye Lane’ has got us gassed.

Two twentysomething navigate their break-ups after a chance meeting at an art exhibition. Accountant Dom (‘Industry’s David Jonsson) has been binned for his best mate; aspiring costume designer Yas (Vivian Oparah) has just ended things with hers. Seemingly opposites, they develop a rapport while roaming the streets of South London – in a story that bursts with bright colours, bold fashions, and an energy as vibrant as producer Kwes’s score.

And while that will-they-won’t-they mystique is amplified by two radiant lead performances, the bigger love affair here of a very different nature: ‘Rye Lane’ is positively smitten with Peckham and Brixton, where the production was shot in the spring of 2021. Director Raine Allen-Miller sits down with Time Out to chat key locations seen on film – bogs, fried chicken shops and all.