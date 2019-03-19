5 essential films to see at BFI Flare 2019

London’s biggest and best LGBT+ film festival, BFI Flare, kicks off this week with a ten-day celebration of queer cinema. It’s got killer galas, top-notch screenings and a club night or two.

As always, the festival is separated into sections: Hearts, Bodies and Minds. Each one delves into a different facet of the queer experience, from love, romance and friendships; sex, identity and transformation; and art, politics and community. This year features must-see films such as ‘Vita & Virginia’, an exploration into the relationship between writers Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf, and ‘JT LeRoy’, the mad and true story about a literary hoax. There's also the tender British comedy ‘Tucked’, a tale of two drag performers from different eras. So, with BFI Flare tickets still available, we asked the festival’s artistic director Tricia Tuttle to talk through the highlights from a line-up hand-picked by her crack team.



BFI Flare: London LGBTQ+ Film Festival runs Thu Mar 21-Mar 31. For a full list of screenings and to buy tickets, visit the BFI website here.

