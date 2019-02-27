The best Middle Eastern restaurants in London

February 2019: We’ve added 16 eateries, including three hot new contenders from established players on the London scene: Berenjak is from the same stable as Hoppers and Bao, Coal Office is the latest spin-off from big-hitting The Palomar, and Rovi is another proper restaurant from deli-café supremo Yotam Ottolenghi. Places that are still on top form include Turkish favourite Iznik in Hampstead, Pimlico’s Ottoman-themed Kazan and Beirut street-food king Yalla Yalla.

London has been blessed with a load of world-class Middle-Eastern restaurants. Offering everything from tender grilled meats and kebabs to exceptional vegetarian dishes, these places will spice up your life. Here's our pick of the best.