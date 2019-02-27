The best Middle Eastern restaurants in London
February 2019: We’ve added 16 eateries, including three hot new contenders from established players on the London scene: Berenjak is from the same stable as Hoppers and Bao, Coal Office is the latest spin-off from big-hitting The Palomar, and Rovi is another proper restaurant from deli-café supremo Yotam Ottolenghi. Places that are still on top form include Turkish favourite Iznik in Hampstead, Pimlico’s Ottoman-themed Kazan and Beirut street-food king Yalla Yalla.
London has been blessed with a load of world-class Middle-Eastern restaurants. Offering everything from tender grilled meats and kebabs to exceptional vegetarian dishes, these places will spice up your life. Here's our pick of the best.
London's best Middle Eastern restaurants
Arabica Bar & Kitchen
Handsome and fashionably modern, new-wave Arabica is a world away from Edgware Road’s Levantine cafés or the marble palaces designed to attract Gulf money. Originally a stall selling imported Middle Eastern provisions, it now peddles a huge menu of native and international hits – think za’atar spiced flatbreads, mezze, pide, lahmacun (Armenian pizza), creative shish kebabs, etc. The coffee’s good, but so are the cocktails.
Bababoom
Like a pomegranate-coloured jewel glittering among the local chains, this hip kebab joint serves the real Middle Eastern deal from a cleverly designed, bespoke charcoal grill. Ingredients are lovingly prepped, portions are generous, and fillings are off-piste (beef brisket with chilli and smoked cheese kofta, say). Don’t forget to order some dangerously addictive dukkah whitebait too. There’s a branch in Islington, too.
Bala Baya
Many of Yotam Ottolenghi’s one-time cooks are doing it for themselves these days – witness this clubby Tel Aviv-style rendezvous from chef Eran Tibi. Set in a Southwark railway arch, Bala Baya is a bakery, a fast-paced pitta kiosk at lunchtime and a buzzy restaurant in the evenings. Come here for astonishing little Middle Eastern-inspired dishes such as tea-smoked, yoghurt-injected ‘aubergine tea’. We warned you!
The Barbary
If you love Palomar, you’ll also be smitten by its sibling The Barbary – a fizzing eatery filled with smoky aromas, music and laughter. Be prepared to wait for a stool at the horseshoe-shaped bar where punters gorge on Israeli-born dishes and ideas gleaned from Africa’s Barbary Coast – don’t miss the slow-braised, robata-grilled octopus. Palomar fans should also bookmark Coal Office in King’s Cross.
Berber & Q
Noise, smoke, clubby vibes, strong cocktails and belting Turkish barbecue are the attractions at this hip grill house underneath Haggerston’s railway arches. Berber’s long wooden tables and bench seats are built for socialising, and the menu offers everything from off-the-wall nibbles to bonanza sharing feasts – the brilliant cauliflower shawarma is a must-order. Also try the Berber & Q Shawarma Bar in Clerkenwell.
Berenjak
A boho-chic, no-bookings Persian hangout from the people behind Bao and Hoppers, live-wire Berenjak might look like a Tehran backstreet eatery, but the food is far from your average kebab shop. The grill dispenses skewers of spicy minced goat shoulder and juicy charred poussin, while the menu also finds room for coal-cooked aubergines and bowls of stewed guinea fowl. Staff are eager to please and the bill won’t kill.
Coal Office
You know about The Palomar and The Barbary – well, this King’s Cross beauty comes from the same crew, and it doesn’t disappoint. Brilliantly designed by co-owner Tom Dixon, Coal Office follows the house style with a thrilling menu that highlights the revved-up flavours of modern Jerusalem: the josperised aubergine and Machneyuda’s polenta with asparagus, mushroom ragoût and parmesan are must-orders.
Delicatessen Hampstead
Hampstead’s affluent locals have really taken to this kosher Middle Eastern restaurant from Or Golan (formerly Yotam Ottolenghi’s head chef). The menu holds many delights, but you’ll get most joy from the sharing plates (our shakshukit was sensational, warm and messy). Otherwise plunder the land and sea category for bigger dishes. It’s worth booking ahead – just be aware of the 90-minute time slots.
Gökyüzü
Come hungry and expect a crowd at Gökyüzü – a sprawling Green Lanes institution and a gobsmacking go-to venue for prodigious portions of excellent Turkish cooking. More is more here: exhibit A being the charcoal-grilled minced chicken beyti (we counted 15 pieces!), wrapped in cheese-filled lavash bread, drizzled with butter and served with bulgur wheat, yoghurt and salad. There are branches in Walthamstow, Finchley and Chingford.
Honey & Co
Run by a husband-and-wife team with Ottolenghi credentials, this super-cute Israeli bolthole serves up colourful Middle Eastern dishes inspired by home cooking and Jerusalem street food. The window is filled with breads, pastries and exotic jams, while the menu always includes stonking seasonal falafels alongside the likes of tahini-crusted aubergine and fish tagine. For a cheaper deal, try canteen-style sibling Honey & Smoke nearby.
Iznik
You can’t help but smile when you walk into this long-serving family-run Turkish favourite: the atmosphere is infectiously homely, and the interior is a riot of ethnic knick-knacks, ceramic tiles and coloured glass decorations. The focus is on oven-cooked meats and fish supported by dainty salads and refined small plates – although the mixed grill is excellent too. Just add some perfectly acceptable Turkish booze.
Kazan
No relation to Kazan Kitchen across the road, this opulent Ottoman grill has been a Pimlico mainstay since 2002 – a polished, atmospheric spot complete with carved screens, glowing lanterns and flower-topped tables. Expect to pay a little more your nosh, but in return you’ll get creative mezze plates, full-flavoured classics (the Albanian-style calf’s liver is a must-order) and a few resolutely un-Ottoman offerings.
Le Bab
We’ve had gourmet burgers, gourmet hot dogs and gourmet fried chicken. Now it's the kebab's turn. Le Bab’s owners have taken the Middle Eastern blueprint, splashed on some Asian influences and given their posh offerings a modish Scandinavian look (they’re served open on house-made flatbread, like mutated smørrebrød). Fillings change seasonally, with preserved and fermented ingredients adding to the Nordic vibe.
Mangal 1
East London’s most famous ocakbasi has been around for more than 20 years, but this Turkish kebab king still lures in passers-by with its enticing smells. Meat is the main event here, so hold out for the succulent cubes of grilled lamb in the insuperable cop sis, or the garlicky lusciousness of the minced chicken beyti served with an oversized salad and warm leavened bread.
Meza Tooting
Following the huge success of its pokey original branch by Tooting Bec tube station, Meza’s second coming is now the go-to for Lebanese mezze and grilled meats in the Tooting Broadway area. The same standards apply (welcoming service, low prices), but there’s more space – and you can book. It does very decent kebabs, but we prefer the little grazing dishes for variety and zing.
NOPI
Yotam Ottolenghi struck culinary gold with his game-changing Ottolenghi cafés. This is a more formal, grown-up take on proceedings that shares the same look and ethos, right down to the inventive fusion of Middle Eastern cuisine with bold forays into the Mediterranean and Asia. Nopi isn’t the greatest bargain in town – still, it’s handy for Oxford Circus and there’s a lovely private room downstairs.
Ottolenghi
Even if you’ve never heard of Yotam Ottolenghi, you can’t pass the flagship branch of his café-deli empire without stopping to admire the sight. Fronting the long all-white dining room is a huge window display, while each dish is a masterclass of eclectic flavours drawn from the Middle East, the Med and beyond. There are branches in Belgravia, Spitalfields and Notting Hill. Fancy the Ottolenghi experience in a proper restaurant? Try Nopi or Rovi.
The Palomar
The West End’s most unlikely hot-ticket rendezvous is a rambunctious amalgam of pulse-quickening music, free-flowing drink and vibrant food with a modern Israeli slant – so sell your soul for a seat at the high-energy no-booking bar. Our favourite dish? Shakshukit – spicy minced meat served in a swirl of tahini and yoghurt with laffa bread. The Palomar has spawned siblings The Barbary and Coal Office.
Patogh
On a small side street off the Edgware Road, this tiny Persian hole in the wall specialises in chargrilled koobideh-style kebabs, where minced and seasoned (halal) lamb or chicken is moulded like a long sausage down the length of the skewer. Factor in some terrific just-cooked flatbreads and verdant salads packed with herbs, and you’ll forgive the cramped, basic surroundings.
Rovi
Anything connected to Yotam Ottolenghi gets our vote, and this warmer, buzzier offshoot of Soho’s Nopi is no exception. True to form, Rovi’s small-plates menu is an absolute blast with its eclectic mishmash of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean food. There’s some ravishing veggie stuff here, but our bobby dazzler is a dish of skewered squid and lardo with red pepper and aioli.
Yalla Yalla
Cosy vibes, faultless service and terrific food seal the deal at this modish self-styled purveyor of Beirut street food. Lunchtimes are mega-busy as crowds pile in for its takeaway wraps. Otherwise, sit at one of the long tables and graze from the all-day line-up of mezze and charcoal grills – with some refreshing mint tea on the side. There’s an offshoot in Soho.
