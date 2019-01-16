London’s best dim sum restaurants

January 2019: We've added colourful New York import Red Farm to the list, along with Ugly Dumpling on Carnaby Street and Kym's, celeb chef Andrew Wong's huge new Chinese restaurant at Bloomberg Arcade.

Whether you’re a dim sum daredevil or a play-it-safe type, you’ll find London’s thriving yum cha scene has something for you – from the hyper-traditional fare at London’s best high-end Chinese joints, to more renegade riffs on the old classics and bargain buns across town. Grab your chopsticks and get stuck in with these tempting Chinese snacks in Chinatown and beyond.