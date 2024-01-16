Bad news: restaurant prices are soaring, the ongoing cost of living crisis means eating out is fast becoming a luxury few of us can afford, and you’re utterly skint after the festive season. But there’s good news too; it’s still possible to feast in London for a fair price – you just have to know where to look. Guiding us through the city’s finest cheap eats are supper club supremos and hospitality heroes Mam Sham, aka Maria Georgiou and Rhiannon Butler. They know exactly where to get fed for under £10, and have added Clapton’s Hai Cafe, Epping Forest’s Oyster Shack and Peckham’s Yemanes food truck to our bargain-friendly, belly-filling best cheap eats in London list.

Maria and Rhiannon met on the first day of secondary school and have been best mates ever since. After spending their early twenties working front of house in various London restaurants, while simultaneously exhausting themselves doing unpaid internships in advertising and art, the duo decided to branch out. ‘We just wanted to be creative and nobody was letting us do that – so we were like, ‘‘let’s do our own thing’’. That was almost eight years ago,’ says Maria.

The result was Mam Sham; a supper club where awkward small talk between courses is replaced by comedians, onstage skits and high concept hosting duties. ‘We created our perfect night out – eating, laughing and drinking,’ explains Rhiannon. The food is just as fabulous, with interactive dining props (butter in a twist-up deodorant stick, anyone?) and three course banquets provided by some of the city’s finest chefs and restaurants, from Big Has to Lucky & Joy. Their next night features their biggest names so far; Starstruck’s Rose Mataefo and Off Menu’s Ed Gamble will be cracking the jokes while Ling Lings x Mambow, FKA Black Axe Mangal and Supa Ya Ramen get busy in the kitchen. Every event is for charity too, with money raised for Choose Love, Pad Project, Refugee Women’s Centre and Calm.

So what’s Mam Sham’s advice on finding good, decently priced food in London? Well, stop looking at your phone for starters. ‘Just walk around an area – there are so many incredible places to eat, but they don’t have a website or they don’t have an Instagram,’ explains Rhiannon. ‘People rely so heavily on digital to know where to go to dinner, but it wasn’t always like that. You can just go down the street and have a look!’ Maria adds: ‘Follow chefs who you admire; you’ll see someone like Melissa Thompson posting about meals she’s had at amazing local spots.’

The next Mam Sham supper club takes place on January 18 at Here at Outernet.

