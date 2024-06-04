Time Out says

At the art’otel Hoxton, London’s newest skyline hotel, there’s art to be found at every turn – in the most literal sense of the word. The 26-storey tower stands where the old Foundry pub once was, an iconic East End hangout that became the cornerstone of the noughties’ Brit Art movement. These days, it’s fair to say that the hotel takes its name and alt-scene heritage with a seriously cool sense of pride.

From the moment you arrive at the front doors, you’re greeted with not one but two original Banksy artworks: one of a giant rat and another of a TV set being chucked out the window. Subversive comic-strip style installations by resident artist D*Face are dotted around communal spaces. Head down to the basement level and you’ll discover an in-house gallery. And if the many, many murals have left you feeling inspired? You’ll find sheets of sketch paper and watercolour brush pens waiting in the room for you.

The room itself is bold and slick, with plenty of chic touches — a Dyson airwrap, a retro record player, a Roberts radio – and eco-conscious Kevin Murphy toiletries there at the ready. And, as one of the few tall towers in the East End, the 357-room hotel features floor-to-ceiling windows in every suite. If it’s views you’re after, the London skyline is pretty hard to beat here.

Blending modern flair and convenience, art’otel Hoxton has got the whole ‘artsy without being pretentious’ vibe nailed.

Neighbourhood

Just a stone’s throw away from Old Street station, the hotel is as close to buzzing Shoreditch as you can get. A global spectrum of restaurants, bars and venues are at your feet so you’ll have no real trouble finding ways to fill your day.

Nearby

Bruno’s is an unsuspecting cocktail bar bobbing away on the canal that’s perfect for cosy hangouts

Old Spitalfields Market is a bustling roofed market where you’ll be spoiled for choice between vintage collectibles, sustainable homewares and street food vendors

The Museum of the Home is a hidden cultural gem that takes you on a journey through the evolution of British living spaces

Time Out Tip

Don’t fancy taking the tube to get about? Hop on one of the hotel’s bikes free at your disposal. Taking a spin around Limehouse Basin to London Fields stretch of Regent’s Canal is always lush; and a great way to get in three of east London’s parks in one swift ride.