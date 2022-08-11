London
North Laine, Brighton.

The best cheap hotels in Brighton

Save your money for seaside fun and games by staying at one of the best cheap hotels in Brighton

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Time Out editors
The best cheap hotels in Brighton include some of the most interesting and inventive hotels in the city. Just like Brighton itself, they’re fun, welcoming and offer something for everyone, whether you’re family-focused, here for the nightlife, or after some retail therapy. The city's compact layout means that wherever you stay, most visitor attractions (the beach, Brighton Pier, the Royal Pavilion…), restaurants, bars and shops are within easy reach. Take a look at our round-up of the best cheap hotels in Brighton – then get booking and don't forget to pack your bucket and spade!

Brighton's best cheap hotels

OYO Fab Guest House
OYO Fab Guest House

This is a trendy B&B based in a converted Georgian house in Kemptown. It has 14 rooms, which are small but chic, with wet rooms and free toiletries. You’ll get view of either the garden or sea; wifi and bottled water are included. Breakfast comes in the form of a continental buffet, plus there’s an honesty bar in the lounge that’s open until 11pm.

The Beach Hotel
The Beach Hotel

  • Hotels

Built in the 1820s, the historic Grade II-listed Beach Hotel has a great location in the centre of Brighton and across the road from the beach. It's home to a popular restaurant (with alluringly retro teal and wood decor) and traditional rooms that come with tea- and coffee-making facilities, a TV, en suite and most boast views of the seafront or West Pier. It's also opposite i360 and right next door to The Regency, Brighton's oldest restaurant, which serves locally caught fish and seafood.

Amsterdam Hotel
Amsterdam Hotel

The restaurant-bar and terrace at the Amsterdam makes good use of its seafront Kemptown location. Bedrooms come with dark wood furnishing and earth-coloured decor, and they all have walk-in showers, tea- and coffee-making facilities and free wifi. A range of events are also hosted here, including quiz nights, karaoke and light entertainment.

The Stirling Arms
The Stirling Arms

If you don't mind staying above a pub, then you can get a very lovely and cheap room less than ten minutes' walk from the beach. It's Hove beach, but central Brighton is only 20 minutes by bus or a 30-minute walk along the seafront. Each of the four guest rooms comes with tea- and coffee-making facilities, bottled water, a TV and en suite with a walk-in rain shower. They don't offer breakfast, however the pub restaurant serves lunch and dinner, and their on-tap selection of brews is impeccable.

Paskins Town House
Paskins Town House

This being Brighton, there’s naturally an environmentally-aware B&B in town. The 19 rooms are split across two swish Kemptown townhouses and decor is a blend of Edwardian, art deco and modern. Rooms run from singles all the way to triples – you’ll even find a four-poster in a few of them. They all come replete with toiletries, tea- and coffee-making facilities and free wifi. The fantastic breakfasts include a vegan fry-up, most of the produce is organic and an effort is made to source locally. A great one for eco fans.

YHA Brighton
YHA Brighton

A classy-looking outpost of the Youth Hostels Association in a prime position near the Royal Pavilion. Décor is bright and modern, and the choice of rooms are between shared dorms (from £26/n) and private (from £39/n). Breakfast and towels are extra, though wifi is free. There’s a restaurant, bar, kitchen and lounge (with TV and board games).

Motel Schmotel
Motel Schmotel

As per the tongue-in-cheek name, this is a decidedly perky guest house that offers a refreshing take on the classic B&B format. Expect clean, crisp decor and formidable breakfasts with gluten-free and vegan options. There’s free wifi throughout. Bedrooms are bright, white and accented with colour, and stocked with toiletries. Plus there are hospitality trays replete with treats like Penguin biscuits and KitKats. That’s us sold.

Ibis Brighton City Centre
Ibis Brighton City Centre

Brighton’s Ibis branch offers a typically no-frills, no-fuss, no-nonense experience, in a location just beside the train station with the North Laine shops just yards away. Rooms are simple, but well equipped, with TVs and free wifi; family rooms come with sofa beds. There’s an onsite bar and a restaurant, where a hot breakfast buffet is served until 10.30am Monday to Friday, and 11am at weekends.

Best Western Princes Marine Hotel
Best Western Princes Marine Hotel

There are great deals to be had at this international chain, which is cheap due to its dated decor and location. It’s on the seafront, but around 25-minutes' walk over the border in Hove, which itself is well worth exploring. The 57 spacious rooms come in various configurations, including family rooms and ones with four-posters. Wifi is included in the price, there’s a restaurant and bar onsite, plus the reception is manned 24/7.

Sea Spray
Sea Spray

‘Affordable boutique luxury’ is what this seafront spot near Brighton Pier pitches. Rooms are chic, boasting muted tones, minifridges, TVs, tea- and coffee-making facilities and en suites. The Compact Double is baggable for under £100, but for less than double that you could have the Penthouse (really a luxury attic room) or – our fave – the Eden Garden Suite, which comes with a hot tub. Breakfast includes vegan options. And if you fancy a bit of pampering, you can book a spa sesh at The Charm, their sister hotel two doors down.

Kipps Brighton
Kipps Brighton

Situated opposite the staggeringly OTT Royal Pavilion – and just ten minutes from the train station – Kipps is the perfect spot for The Lanes. You’ll find the usual bunks and dorms at this hostel, as well as private rooms (some with in-room showers), with TVs and tea- and coffee-making facilities. Wifi is free throughout and there’s a communal kitchen, a lounge and a bar. Enquire about the movie and pizza nights when you arrive.

