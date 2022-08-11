This is a trendy B&B based in a converted Georgian house in Kemptown. It has 14 rooms, which are small but chic, with wet rooms and free toiletries. You’ll get view of either the garden or sea; wifi and bottled water are included. Breakfast comes in the form of a continental buffet, plus there’s an honesty bar in the lounge that’s open until 11pm.
The best cheap hotels in Brighton include some of the most interesting and inventive hotels in the city. Just like Brighton itself, they’re fun, welcoming and offer something for everyone, whether you’re family-focused, here for the nightlife, or after some retail therapy. The city's compact layout means that wherever you stay, most visitor attractions (the beach, Brighton Pier, the Royal Pavilion…), restaurants, bars and shops are within easy reach. Take a look at our round-up of the best cheap hotels in Brighton – then get booking and don't forget to pack your bucket and spade!
RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Brighton
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.