Angel of the North
The best cheap hotels in Newcastle

Why settle for just cheap when you can settle for the best cheap hotels in Newcastle?

Written by
Time Out editors
A visit to Newcastle – one of the UK’s most underrated city destinations – can be a pretty activity-packed affair. From the cultural hub of Ouseburn and eclectic programme of Sage Gateshead to the city’s resurgent foodie scene and nationally-renowned nightlife, the northeast English city is packed full of stuff to see and do.

Needless to say, when you’re done getting to grips with all Newcastle has to offer, you’ll need a solid place to bunk down for the night. Fortunately the city has more than its fair share of fab hotels – and plenty of them are remarkably affordable. From pub hotels and dorms to value-added chain offerings, below are Newcastle’s finest cheap hotels.

Newcastle's best cheap hotels

Roomzzz

Roomzzz

Half a mile from Newcastle Central station, this apart-hotel in a grand Georgian building has 14 smart spacious apartments with fully fitted kitchens, and a separate eating/living area. Maxima suites are ideal for families, having two bedrooms, one with bunk beds. Essentialzzz in reception holds, er, essentials, as well as low-cost day passes for nearby Pure Gym.

Novotel Airport

Novotel Airport

Part of the Accor chain, this three-star hotel close to the airport  boasts rooms that are comfortable (if a bit unexciting) and facilities including an indoor pool. It’s 12 minutes into town, but the hotel has its own bar and restaurant, plus a shuttle to the airport. There’s also hotel parking available.

Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo

Hotel Indigo is a funky four-star in a converted neo-classical building with a contemporary extension. Inspired by local architecture, there are glass and iron columns in the lobby, and signature walls depicting stone arches or neo-classical columns in the bedrooms. The basic rooms are pretty cheap, but it’s well worth upgrading to The Room for a terrace and city views. The Grainger Lounge serves craft beers and there's a Marco Pierre White steakhouse.

Jury’s Inn

Jury’s Inn

So the exterior is a bit bland at this chain three-star, and the rooms could do with a bit of love, but with such low prices, who’s looking that closely? You’re a short walk from Newcastle Central station and savings can be splurged in the nearby town centre. There’s also an onsite restaurant and coffee lounge, and the wifi is free.

Motel One

Motel One

A centrally-located converted Victorian building with a contemporary bit added on, Motel One is pared-back but well designed accommodation with a clever use of space (ie. not too much furniture and a weeny shower) and a smattering of modern stylings. Breakfast is extra but wifi is free and there’s a handsome lounge bar with courtyard area for pre-prandial aperos.

easyHotel

easyHotel

We’re talking no-frills (as in, breakfast and wifi are optional extras) but easyHotel’s a no-brainer for those who are happy with small, spartan rooms (with AC) that are just fine for collapsing into – after all, this easyHotel’s bang in the centre of town, so who’s sleeping? There’s a 24-hour front desk and an on-site snack bar too.

The Waterside Hotel

The Waterside Hotel

Smart boutique-style rooms at this independent riverside hotel come with free wifi and free parking, and it’s a short walk to the train station and the Baltic Centre. It’s only an eight-minute walk to the town centre but, as the hotel also has its own restaurant and even nightclub, you may not need to bother. 

Corner House Hotel

Corner House Hotel

Just two miles from the city centre, Corner House in Heaton has plenty to recommend, not least the fact that the simple, spacious rooms are above a pub. There's also a restaurant, beer garden, free parking, breakfast and wifi, and the hotel offers discounts to nearby golf, tennis and squash clubs. 

Dene Hotel

Dene Hotel

In nearby Jesmond, a five-minute drive from the town centre, and ten from the airport, Dene offers simple rooms, with bath or shower, in a quiet street. An ample breakfast is included in the price and the on-site Caspian restaurant serves Turkish food. The pubs and bars of Osborne Street are close by and parking, though limited, is free.

Premier Inn The Gate

Premier Inn The Gate

The rooms are functional but reliable at this budget chain opposite Eldon Square shopping centre and close to St James’ Park. A sensitive conversion of a former Co-Op store has retained the classic art deco brickwork exterior, clock tower and impressive staircase inside, and old black and white photos allude to the area’s industrial past. Check-in is self-service, as is breakfast (though it costs a little more), and there’s free wifi and a restaurant.

