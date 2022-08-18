Why settle for just cheap when you can settle for the best cheap hotels in Newcastle?

A visit to Newcastle – one of the UK’s most underrated city destinations – can be a pretty activity-packed affair. From the cultural hub of Ouseburn and eclectic programme of Sage Gateshead to the city’s resurgent foodie scene and nationally-renowned nightlife, the northeast English city is packed full of stuff to see and do.

Needless to say, when you’re done getting to grips with all Newcastle has to offer, you’ll need a solid place to bunk down for the night. Fortunately the city has more than its fair share of fab hotels – and plenty of them are remarkably affordable. From pub hotels and dorms to value-added chain offerings, below are Newcastle’s finest cheap hotels.

