The YHA is a bright, cleverly laid out hostel that’s just a 15-minute stroll along the Ouse from the city centre. Inside there’s 203 beds across 45 rooms that range from bunk beds in shared dorms to private, en-suite family rooms for up to six people. There’s a self-catering kitchen, wi-fi, a café that’s open 24 hours, bicycle storage, and a games room with a pool table. Plus, for those who fancy improving their aim, an archery range!
Rock up in York and chances are you’ve got your eye on an itinerary of historical sightseeing, delicious restaurants and a few trips to the best bars in town. So the last thing you also want is an empty wallet. To help make your stay in York a little bit cheaper, we’ve pulled together a list of the city’s best affordable hotels. And now we’re off to congratulate ourselves with a bun from Bettys. Yum.
