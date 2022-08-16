London
Hotel Indigo Cardiff
Hotel Indigo Cardiff

The best hotels in Cardiff

Planning a weekend away in beautiful Cardiff? Here's our pick of the best hotels in the Welsh capital

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Rosemary Waugh
Cardiff is a city of many charms. From its historic castle, bang in the middle of town, to its totally transformed modern areas – the bay and major shopping centre, in particular – this is a truly unique city that punches far above its weight in terms of size (and is actually all the better for being somewhere you can easily navigate on foot). You might be in Cardiff to see the rugby or for a more genteel afternoon-tea-and-spa weekend. Or, alternatively, you’re just here to enjoy a stroll around gorgeous Bute Park, a trip to the renowned Sherman Theatre and a no-expenses-spared meal at one of the city’s top restaurants. Rest assured, whatever your preferred itinerary, we’ve found you the best hotels in Cardiff to stay at. Enjoy!

Now get planning your list of the best things to do in Cardiff.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Cardiff's best hotels

Number One Hundred Bed and Breakfast
Number One Hundred Bed and Breakfast

Number One Hundred Bed and Breakfast

If you’re looking for somewhere a little bit more personalised than the average Big Hotel in Cardiff, try this lovely bed and breakfast that’s just a short walk from the centre. Each of the seven rooms here has been neatly fitted out to feel both stylish and homely. We particularly like the idea of coming back here after a blustery autumnal walk around Cardiff Bay or an evening spent out and about in the Christmas Market. That way, you’re sure to appreciate the warm and welcoming vibes permeating throughout this B&B.

Hotel Indigo Cardiff
Hotel Indigo Cardiff

Hotel Indigo Cardiff

Like all the venues in the Hotel Indigo group, this centrally located hotel in Cardiff has been thoughtfully and successfully given an individualised make-over. So although it’s a relatively large hotel and, yes, part of a chain, its rooms and shared areas have a distinctly boutique feel to them that, in this instance, celebrate the quirks and charms of Welsh culture. You’re bang in the centre of town here, so going out for the day (and night) is no trouble at all. But make sure you also schedule time for a meal at the hotel’s own Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill.

voco St David’s Cardiff

voco St David’s Cardiff

It’s a bit of a schlepp into the centre, but worth it not only for an interesting walk through the gritty history of Tiger Bay, but for the glorious views across Cardiff Bay. Large rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and super-modern amenities and décor, plus Molton Brown toiletries. The spa includes a swimming pool, sauna, gym and ESPA treatments.

No 73 by CoffiCo
No 73 by CoffiCo

No 73 by CoffiCo

Previously known as Cathedral 73, this boutique hotel is in a carefully restored Victorian townhouse. Inside, you’ll find a combination of rooms and suites (the latter are perfect if you’re planning a longer stay and need somewhere that operates as more of a home-from-home. They’ve got an onsite coffee shop, restaurant and bar, but the highlight is probably the hidden garden where you can get some restorative me-time before heading back out to enjoy the city.

Park Plaza

Park Plaza

The Park Plaza is one for those who like their hotels as modern as they come, but with an air of sophisticated individuality. From the soaring lobby space to the art-filled, super-slick rooms, the feel is tres chic. The location’s nice too; set away from the main drag of St Mary’s Street but within easy walking distance of it. A spa features a 20m pool, spa bath, steam room and large gym. Free wifi and buffet breakfast complete the appeal.

New House Country Hotel
New House Country Hotel

New House Country Hotel

Set in the countryside on the northern outskirts of Cardiff, this sprawling Georgian country house has lots to offer those who love the feel of a place steeped in history. They’ll love the look too; lots of historic bits and bobs and open fires in grand fireplaces, all kept from feeling too museum-y with modern textiles and bright rooms. Free wifi and fun local touches (Welsh shortbread and toiletries) make it feel very homey. Breakfast is included.

The Royal Hotel

The Royal Hotel

The Grade II-listed Victorian Royal Hotel is Cardiff’s oldest hotel, and despite its faded grandeur it's still a great spot to rest your head, though you might want to bring earplugs – at weekends, its setting on raucous St Mary Street can be challenging. Sixty revamped rooms feature modern décor and some have great views, all have free wifi and Bee Kind toiletries – a nod to the hotel’s sixth-floor bee hives.

Lincoln House Private Hotel

Lincoln House Private Hotel

Small, select and in a great spot on Cathedral Road near Bute Park, this private hotel has it all – good prices (rooms from £90), plus free breakfast, wifi and parking, but also personal touches like Welsh cakes for breakfast (alongside a full Welsh breakfast), an open fire and fresh flowers in spacious rooms that feature modern amenities mixed with period features.

Read more
Angel Hotel
Angel Hotel

Angel Hotel

A rugby ball’s throw from the Millennium Stadium, the grand old Angel Hotel has hosted everyone from Marlene Dietrich to The Beatles. These days it’s not quite so grand, but its Victorian elegance still has a real appeal, with 103 en-suite rooms that are contemporary, if a little corporate, and public spaces that feature gorgeous period features. Rooms can be had for as little as £59, and include free wifi and tea- and coffee-making facilities, and the location, in the heart of the city centre, is the best.

Holm House Hotel

Holm House Hotel

Holm House is actually just outside Cardiff in Penarth, but the art deco mansion’s location on the coast overlooking the Bristol Channel is a gorgeous one from which to make the easy 30-minute train ride into the city centre. Its 12 contemporary, bright rooms are filled with special touches like copper baths, homemade Welsh cakes, and cafetieres. There’s a lovely spa too, including a hydrotherapy pool, tidal current machine, steam room and small gym.

