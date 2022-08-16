Cardiff is a city of many charms. From its historic castle, bang in the middle of town, to its totally transformed modern areas – the bay and major shopping centre, in particular – this is a truly unique city that punches far above its weight in terms of size (and is actually all the better for being somewhere you can easily navigate on foot). You might be in Cardiff to see the rugby or for a more genteel afternoon-tea-and-spa weekend. Or, alternatively, you’re just here to enjoy a stroll around gorgeous Bute Park, a trip to the renowned Sherman Theatre and a no-expenses-spared meal at one of the city’s top restaurants. Rest assured, whatever your preferred itinerary, we’ve found you the best hotels in Cardiff to stay at. Enjoy!

Now get planning your list of the best things to do in Cardiff.

