Take to the ’burbs on your next visit to the capital and stay in one of north London's best hotels

Booking into a hotel in north London means you're right in the thick of some of the city's buzziest areas. There's the relatively central neighbourhoods of Islington, Camden and Hampstead – known for Georgian squares, indie-rock pubs and bucolic high-brow bohemia respectively – as well as sprawling residential and suburban zones that take in the capital’s main Turkish (Harringay) and Jewish (Golders Green) communities and their cuisines.

Most of north London is fairly well served by public transport, with the Northern and Piccadilly tube lines reaching into its far corners, and it’s where you’ll find several city landmarks, including Hampstead Heath, Alexandra Palace and Tottenham Hotspur's brand new stadium. The hotels in the north range from family-run guesthouses to upmarket chains via small boutique hotels and stylish artist-friendly digs. Take your pick of the bunch in our round-up of the best hotels in north London. If you decide to venture from the humble abode, you won't be short on things to do, trust us. Just remember to keep on the right-hand side of the tube.

