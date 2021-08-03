London
Exterior shot of The Canonbury pub in Islington
Kim Lightbody

The best hotels in north London

Take to the ’burbs on your next visit to the capital and stay in one of north London's best hotels

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Rhys Thomas
Booking into a hotel in north London means you're right in the thick of some of the city's buzziest areas. There's the relatively central neighbourhoods of Islington, Camden and Hampstead – known for Georgian squares, indie-rock pubs and bucolic high-brow bohemia respectively – as well as sprawling residential and suburban zones that take in the capital’s main Turkish (Harringay) and Jewish (Golders Green) communities and their cuisines.

Most of north London is fairly well served by public transport, with the Northern and Piccadilly tube lines reaching into its far corners, and it’s where you’ll find several city landmarks, including Hampstead Heath, Alexandra Palace and Tottenham Hotspur's brand new stadium. The hotels in the north range from family-run guesthouses to upmarket chains via small boutique hotels and stylish artist-friendly digs. Take your pick of the bunch in our round-up of the best hotels in north London. If you decide to venture from the humble abode, you won't be short on things to do, trust us. Just remember to keep on the right-hand side of the tube. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Looking for more options? Check out London’s best Airbnbs

DoubleTree by Hilton, Islington
1. DoubleTree by Hilton, Islington

  • Hotels
  • Pentonville Road

One word: cookies. No, we haven't lost our minds, that's what you get when you check into the DoubleTree in Angel: a warm, freshly baked cookie. It's a novelty, sure, but a bloomin delicious one. Having said that, the standards are high at this four-star Hilton, regardless of the cookies-to-guests ratio. It's located conveniently close to King's Cross & St Pancras stations, as well as Angel tube. There are plenty of quiet desk spaces for business guests and a fancy Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill that you enter from the lobby. You aren't going to get any especially stunning views round here, but the rooms are well equipped with tea- and coffee-making facilities, TVs and minibars.

The Hide London, Hendon
2. The Hide London, Hendon

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Hendon

A short walk from Hendon Central tube station, the Hide – set in two unassuming 1930s houses – is handy for Middlesex University and Wembley Stadium. Decor is classic noughties; think modern, colourful furnishings, flock wallpaper and wall-mounted TVs. If that doesn’t put you off then you’ll find this hotel a serene refuge from the busy suburban setting, with free wifi, mini-bars and comfortable beds, plus complimentary continental breakfast and a relaxed lounge-bar.

 

Pillar Hotel, Hendon
3. Pillar Hotel, Hendon

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Hendon

You don’t expect to find an upmarket hotel in suburban north London, still less one set in a late nineteenth-century timber-framed building with a manicured courtyard garden. The light, fresh rooms – all of which have free wifi – look straight out of a catalogue, with modern dark-wood furniture, white and deep-purple fabrics and flock wallpaper. The hotel’s kosher breakfasts cater to its many Jewish guests (it’s a 20-minute walk from Golders Green), who can also order Shabbat meals on request.


York & Albany Hotel

4. York & Albany Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Regent’s Park

Situated above Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous restaurant, this John Nash-designed townhouse is a great place to get several slices of classic London life at once: Regent’s Park and London Zoo are within striking distance, while the music pubs and canal paths of Camden Town beckon. The nine individually designed, cosy rooms are decked out in classic British style, with period antiques, luxurious fabrics and rich hues. As well as the standard mod cons of an upmarket hotel, rooms also feature ghd hair straighteners for those don’t want to lower their standards through travelling light.

 

Islington Inn
5. Islington Inn

  • Hotels
  • Canonbury

This budget option occupies a former pub on a corner of busy Essex Road, and offers 41 en suite modern rooms (plus a self-catering apartment for three) decked out with deep red and purple tones. Asian notes, such as the sari-style curtains, are a nod to the owner’s heritage, while modern conveniences include free wifi and TVs. The complimentary continental breakfast is served in a light, colourful breakfast room. Fans of Arsenal FC should note that it’s within walking distance (just) of Emirates Stadium.

Great Northern Hotel

6. Great Northern Hotel

  • Hotels
  • King’s Cross

From the swanky lighting and the hand crafted furniture to the sleek decoration, everything about the Great Northern Hotel oozes glamour and sophistication. The British Library is great 'n all, but King's Cross station is your gateway to the rest of London (or Paris if you hop on the Eurostar). A 24-hour front desk, free wifi, Hypnos beds (very expensive, very comfortable) complete your stay.

Danubius Hotel Regents Park
7. Danubius Hotel Regents Park

  • Hotels
  • St John’s Wood

Fancy falling asleep to the distant sound of lions roaring instead of roadside traffic? Danubius Hotel is tucked between a cricket ground and Regent's Park, with ZSL London Zoo just a 20-minute walk away. Snazzy design, spacious rooms and a yummy weekend carvery have earned it every one of its four stars.

St Pancras Renaissance
8. St Pancras Renaissance

  • Hotels
  • St Pancras

Don't be put off by the imposing gothic grandeur of this King's Cross hotel. Inside, the building has been sensitively restored, with a heady dose of decadence. You can't miss the grand staircase, which was just made for wedding photos. St Pancras Renaissance isn't cheap, but if you're looking for a five-star experience, then this place certainly delivers the goods.

Megaro Hotel
9. Megaro Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • King’s Cross

Opposite Kings Cross and St Pancras International for the Eurostar, this hotel has modern, stylish rooms with an rainfall shower and free wifi access. Megaro is a short walk from Camden and very well located for tube, train and bus links. Regent's Park and the British Museum are a short walk away. Each room also has a safe, air conditioning and a media system for movies and music. 

Clink78

10. Clink78

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Clerkenwell
  • price 1 of 4

Despite its location in a listed ex-courthouse, the Clink is a surprisingly comfortable stay and it's conveniently located just a ten-minute walk from King's Cross station. The place has a buzzy, youthful vibe, as indicated by the brightly coloured furniture, street art-inspired walls and the gigs held regularly in the lounge. 


