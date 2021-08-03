One word: cookies. No, we haven't lost our minds, that's what you get when you check into the DoubleTree in Angel: a warm, freshly baked cookie. It's a novelty, sure, but a bloomin delicious one. Having said that, the standards are high at this four-star Hilton, regardless of the cookies-to-guests ratio. It's located conveniently close to King's Cross & St Pancras stations, as well as Angel tube. There are plenty of quiet desk spaces for business guests and a fancy Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar and Grill that you enter from the lobby. You aren't going to get any especially stunning views round here, but the rooms are well equipped with tea- and coffee-making facilities, TVs and minibars.
Booking into a hotel in north London means you're right in the thick of some of the city's buzziest areas. There's the relatively central neighbourhoods of Islington, Camden and Hampstead – known for Georgian squares, indie-rock pubs and bucolic high-brow bohemia respectively – as well as sprawling residential and suburban zones that take in the capital’s main Turkish (Harringay) and Jewish (Golders Green) communities and their cuisines.
Most of north London is fairly well served by public transport, with the Northern and Piccadilly tube lines reaching into its far corners, and it’s where you’ll find several city landmarks, including Hampstead Heath, Alexandra Palace and Tottenham Hotspur's brand new stadium. The hotels in the north range from family-run guesthouses to upmarket chains via small boutique hotels and stylish artist-friendly digs. Take your pick of the bunch in our round-up of the best hotels in north London. If you decide to venture from the humble abode, you won't be short on things to do, trust us. Just remember to keep on the right-hand side of the tube.
