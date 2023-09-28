Time Out says

A lot of thought has gone into The Laslett. The result? Not just any high-end hotel. Tucked into one of Notting Hill’s residential streets, you’ll notice it by its outdoor terrace, which is lovely in summer but equally as lovely in winter, with little heaters and cubby holes.

Staff are friendly and the entrance is unassuming, with a sweet small restaurant area to the right and a cosy area to the left. Dinner there is fine (and the wine is lovely) but breakfast is by far the star of the show, all scrambled eggs and broad bean guacamole and oozy deep orange egg yolks.

You’ll find the Recharge Rooms downstairs, where they’ve got an intergalactic-looking Ozone machine (one of only two in London, I’m told). It’s supposed to promote ‘strategic wellness’, but it’s basically a Kardashian-esque detoxifying, steaming aromatherapy session which feels a bit like entering a spaceship but leaves you feeling genuinely relaxed and rejuvenated. Gina, who ran it while I visited, is especially lovely. Facials, skin treatments and the likes can also be booked, and it’s worth it.

But really, you’re here for the rooms, where the minibar is stocked with Torres truffle crisps and mini bottles of prosecco and the bath has little hand-labelled bath salts that look like they’re out of Alice and Wonderland. And sure, it’s got ridiculously high ceilings, a fluffy bed and a Nespresso machine, but the special part is the shelves lined with vintage penguin books – Brontës and Hemingways – and the little cubby corner with cosy armchairs looking out onto the street. Thoughtful, and cosy. That's its thing.

Neighbourhood:

Oh so Notting Hill, you may as well be Hugh Grant. You’re in the thick of it here with Notting Hill Farmers’ Market on one side, Ladbroke Grove on the other, and a bunch of swanky pubs and restaurants along the way. For a proper London day out, the likes of Kensington Palace, the Natural History Museum and the Royal Albert Hall are all under half-an-hour’s walk away – and make sure you feed the parakeets in Kensington Gardens.

Nearby:

1. Akub: A fantastic Palestinian restaurant by chef Fadi Kattan. Order the musakhan chicken and the dagga ghazzawieh, a spicy tomato salad with dill.

2. Holland Park: A beautiful park with a Japanese garden that feels like you’ve stepped out of London. Head to Kyoto Garden for waterfalls and wandering peacocks.

3. Buns from Home: A TikTok-viral bakery that actually lives up to the hype, serving up soft custard-filled buns and delectable cinnamon rolls.

Time Out tip:

Go for a proper Guinness at Notting Hill's classic gastropub The Cow, which also happens to do great food; think oysters, crab tarts, goats cheese salad and handmade pasta.