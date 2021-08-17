Clapham Common is in for a hell of a party this August Bank Holiday weekend, with not one, not two, but three festivals planned. Clapham Common Summer 2021, organised by event promoter Festival Republic, features three completely new festivals – and there’s something for everyone. YAM Carnival on Saturday August 28 is followed on Sunday 29 by RTRN II Dance, before everything draws to a close on Monday 30 with ALT+LDN.

A dazzling celebration of Black culture, YAM Carnival was meant to debut in 2020. Its first edition was pushed back to this summer, featuring an all-star line-up with the likes of Davido, Kehlani, Kemi Kuti, Koffee and other stars of afrobeat, reggaeton, R&B, hip hop, afro-swing and dancehall.

RTRN II Dance follows, pumping out bass, pace and volume with big-name dance headliners Chase & Status, Andy C, Sub Focus and Wilkinson – promising EDM, drum and bass, dubstep and more.

‘London’s first alternative hip hop and rock festival’, ALT+LDN is arguably the hugest of the three, a mixture of big-name rappers and hard rockers rounding out one of the most star-studded line-ups in the capital this summer.

All three festivals have a capacity of 39,999 and, according to the Wandsworth Guardian, will bring in over £300,000 for Lambeth Council. Apparently £63,000 of that will be channelled back into the upkeep of Clapham Common.

So if you live near Clapham, or anywhere in London, really, there’s no excuse not to get down to the common next weekend and boogie/belt your socks off. Unless, of course, you hate fun. And you don’t hate fun, do you? DO YOU?

Tickets for each festival: YAM Carnival (Ticketmaster, from £66.95). RTRN II Dance (Ticketmaster, from £50.65). ALT+LDN (Ticketmaster, from £66.95).

