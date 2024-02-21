11 London restaurants triumphed at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024

Make sure you’ve eaten before you read this – otherwise your stomach will be growling.

The London winners at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 have been announced following a fan-led online vote for the best takeout food available via the delivery service. The capital’s big winner was Peckham-based Caribbean fusion spot White Men Can’t Jerk, which scored the prize for Independent Restaurant of the Year Greater London. The award was judged by food critic Jimi Famurewa.

The brand’s cofounders, Steven Byrne and Dave Olszak, said of the win: ‘To have won Independent Restaurant of the Year Greater London 2024 against such stiff competition is truly humbling. We’ve been proudly serving our jerk chicken to the communities of south London since 2017, and we would not be here without the support of our customers and partners like Deliveroo.

‘We have big ambitions for 2024 and beyond, so this win and recognition will help us on our way to achieving those – watch this space!’ You can find White Men Can’t Jerk in a permanent residency at south London’s Prince of Peckham pub.

The were 60 prizes in total at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024, with 11 dedicated London gongs. Kricket took home the prize for Best Indian & Nepalese in Greater London, while Coqfighter was named Best Chicken in Greater London, 7bone scored Best Burger & American in Greater London, and BONA Sourdough Pizza grabbed the title of Best Pizza in Greater London.

The London winners of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 are:

Independent Restaurant of the Year Greater London 2024: White Men Can’t Jerk

Best Chinese in Greater London: ULI

Best Pizza in Greater London: BONA Sourdough Pizza

Best Indian & Nepalese in Greater London: Kricket

Best Breakfast and Coffee in Greater London: Eggslut

Best Sushi in Greater London: Kiyoto Sushi

Best Thai in Greater London: Tai

Best Japanese in Greater London: KOI Ramen

Best Burger & American in Greater London: 7bone

Best Chicken in Greater London: Coqfighter

Best Poké in Greater London: Aloha Poké

