One of London’s best sushi restaurants is closing

Endo at the Rotunda, one of the poshest sushi joints in town, is shutting down.

But don’t worry, you’ll still be able to get your fill of fancy fish, as it’s only a temporary closure. The west London restaurant will reopen at the end of the summer, following a swanky refurb and the addition of a whole new bar area.

Endo Kazutoshi is a third generation sushi master, and opened his 11-seater Japanese omakase on the top floor of the former BBC Television Centre building in 2019 – within six months it had won a Michelin star. A meal here doesn’t come cheap; the 20-course dinner is a whopping £250. You can expect new dishes as well as a fresh energy to the space when it returns later this year. We imagine the prices will remain as sky high as the restaurant”s eighth-floor location.

Endo at the Rotunda’s last service will be on March 15, and the Japanese architect Kengo Kuma will be redesigning the room, aiming to make it feel even more intimate and adding a new drinking area and hot kitchen.

While his main restaurant is closed, Endo will be keeping himself busy by adding dishes to the menu at Niju (which was previously known as 20 Berkeley), and with the opening of Kioku by Endo at The OWO in April.

Speaking about the refurb, Endo has said: ‘I want to make Rotunda more intimate, like you are coming into my home, a place where you can feel relaxed, and enjoy the food that comes from my family, heart and culture.’

