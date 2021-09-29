London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
City of London
ShutterstockFleet Street, City of London Square Mile

15mph speed limit proposed for the City of London in 2022

But don’t worry, it’s only in the hallowed Square Mile

Written by
Noah Barnett
Advertising

After this weekend's heart-breaking F1 race this weekend, which saw Lando Norris skid out at the final hurdle, I’m sure the last thing you want to think about is fast cars. Well, fear not Londoners, The City of London Corporation is putting forward a plan to introduce a 15mph blanket speed limit throughout The Square Mile, aiming to have the new limit in place by the end of 2022.

The change in speed restrictions are part of a wider strategy put forward to the Secretary of State for Transport which aims to prioritise pedestrians and a move away from motorised vehicles. This includes widening the pavements and an expansion of the cycle network from Aldgate to the Thames Embankment protected cycleway.

The new plans are to be discussed at a transport committee meeting in October, with the document stating that the CoL Corporation is committed to eradicating serious injuries and deaths within the one mile radius by 2040. As any local will know, the traffic in Central London is an absolute ‘mare at the best of times, so this sluggish speed limit, all this ULEZ chatter and the congestion charge changing every bloody month, maybe it’s time to clean the rust off your old bike and get your legs spinning. 

Maybe it’s time to start getting the Tube or the bus.

Why is central London suddenly full of American sweetshops?

Stoke Newington has become a mostly car-free area

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.