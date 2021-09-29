After this weekend's heart-breaking F1 race this weekend, which saw Lando Norris skid out at the final hurdle, I’m sure the last thing you want to think about is fast cars. Well, fear not Londoners, The City of London Corporation is putting forward a plan to introduce a 15mph blanket speed limit throughout The Square Mile, aiming to have the new limit in place by the end of 2022.

The change in speed restrictions are part of a wider strategy put forward to the Secretary of State for Transport which aims to prioritise pedestrians and a move away from motorised vehicles. This includes widening the pavements and an expansion of the cycle network from Aldgate to the Thames Embankment protected cycleway.

The new plans are to be discussed at a transport committee meeting in October, with the document stating that the CoL Corporation is committed to eradicating serious injuries and deaths within the one mile radius by 2040. As any local will know, the traffic in Central London is an absolute ‘mare at the best of times, so this sluggish speed limit, all this ULEZ chatter and the congestion charge changing every bloody month, maybe it’s time to clean the rust off your old bike and get your legs spinning.

Maybe it’s time to start getting the Tube or the bus.

