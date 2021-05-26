There’s a new festival coming to east London in the autumn and it sounds like a really, really good one.

Body Movements is a celebration of queer club culture and will be held across 16 venues in Hackney Wick on Saturday October 9. It’s essentially a really big party held by some of the most exciting, progressive and inclusive LGBTQ+ nights in the UK.

Queer techno party Adonis is going to be there. Body inclusive strip club Harpies is throwing a bash. Manchester’s mega-party Homoelectric is coming to London for it. Queer Bollywood night Hungama is doing something, Little Gay Brother is doing something, Pxssy Palace is doing something. Even Queer House Party – the virtual club night that started in lockdown – is going IRL for the occasion. There’ll also be 40 queer, non-binary and trans artists performing throughout the day and night.

The event is the brainchild of producer and DJ Saoirse Ryan and Clayton Wright from Little Gay Brother, so it's sure to be a grade-A party.

Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow on Resident Advisor at 10am tomorrow. General sale is at 10am on Friday. Sign up for the presale here.

