3 brilliant London brunch spots to cure your New Year’s Day hangover

Brunch and hangovers go together like eggs and avocado. So when your NYE party serves up the hangover from hell, you need to find a brunch big enough to match that bad boy.

Luckily, London has a huge selection of brunch spots to choose from (we’ve rounded up a bumper list of the best here), and some of those will be open on January 1. From pork belly and sriracha stacks to shakshuka sent from heaven – here are our favourite spots if you want to spend New Year’s Day wallowing.

Ignore the ‘fear’, forget who you may or may not have snogged at midnight, and tuck into one of these epic brunches.

You can bet your best Christmas prezzie there’ll be queues out the door of this Soho brunch joint, but canny egg fans can book ahead. Those who bag a table will be treated to a ginormous all-day brunch menu, with shakshuka (baked eggs and tomatoes), bacon-and-egg pita with date jam, plus lots of exotic nibbles to share and a cardamom-infused espresso martini to sample. Hangover, be gone! Ground Floor, Kingly Court, Kingly St, W1B 5PW.

From the headache-busting ’nduja, XO and prawn-fried rice to a saintly acai bowl with banana, berries and vegan granola, Granger & Co serves up dishes to suit every hangover. If food feels like a stretch, try one of the smoothies. The Bill’s Raw is made with homemade almond milk, raw cacao, linseeds, sesame seeds, almonds, banana and agave. If that doesn’t sort you out, there’s no saving you. 175 Westbourne Grove, W11 2SB.

This Brooklyn-style café and cocktail bar serves up eggs most ways, with a couple of good vegan and veggie options. We love Bob’s Your Uncle, a mouthwatering stack of pork belly, fried egg, cucumber, spring onion, sriracha and tomato relish. Feeling brave? Pre-book a bottomless brunch and prosecco deal. It’ll either make or break you. 9 Chestnut Grove, SW12 8JA.

