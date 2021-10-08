London
English National Ballet Nutcracker Delights at Coliseum Theatre, London on December 17 2020. Photo: Amber Hunt
Photograph: Arnaud StephensonEnglish National Ballet Nutcracker Delights at Coliseum Theatre, London on December 17 2020. Photo: Amber Hunt

Things to do on New Year’s Day in London

Ring in the (hopefully brilliant) new year in London on New Year’s Day 2022

Chris Waywell
Time Out London Things To Do
Okay, we’ve made it into 2022. And that has a good ring to it. You’re probably paying the price for seeing off 2021 in appropriate style, but there’s plenty of stuff to do on New Year’s Day. Go for wintry stroll somewhere beautiful. Spend an afternoon in an atmospheric London pub. Or both. You know, it’s a brave new world and all that.

Recommended: our guide to New Year in London.

Great things to do on New Year’s Day

Photograph: RBG Kew

Green spaces for winter walks

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens

Had a raucous New Year’s Eve with your household? Grab a hat and a mask and shake off the cobwebs by heading out on a wintry walk around one of London’s picturesque green spaces. We reckon these routes are the most beautiful of the bunch. Remember, always stay 2m apart from anyone not in your social bubble. 

YouTube is streaming shows from London’s best theatres
Photograph: Andrej Uspenski/Royal Opera House

YouTube is streaming shows from London’s best theatres

  • Theatre
  • Theatre & Performance

’Tis the season to veg out in front of the TV. But, thankfully, you won’t have to be resigned to mindlessly scrolling through Netflix for festive specials. Until January 5, you’ll be able to watch performances on the YouTube channels of theatres across London and the UK. London venues taking part include the Donmar Warehouse, Royal Opera House and Sadler’s Wells, plus Little Angel Theatre and Unicorn Theatre for kids’ entertainment.

‘Soundhouse: Intimacy and Distance’: Barbican Online
Shutterstock

‘Soundhouse: Intimacy and Distance’: Barbican Online

Get the New Year off to a more alternative start by tuning into the Barbican’s online listening room ‘Soundhouse: Intimacy and Distance’. Listen to experimental podcasts and radio from around the world, visit ‘listening rooms’ curated by audio artists, Ariana Martinez, Axel Kacoutié and Arlie Adlington, and encounter thought-provoking and atmospheric stories. 

