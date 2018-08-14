4 booze festivals that will help you say goodbye to the summer

Raise a margarita, craft beer or espresso martini to the last gasp of the summer at these drink-themed parties

‘I want a drink to wake me up, and then fuck me up’ – the first ever order for an espresso martini. Now London has a festival dedicated to the coffee cocktail. This weekender, hosted by coffee liqueur Mr Black, will have its own ‘Church of Coffee’ in the Old Truman Brewery, where they’ll be giving away 1,000 cocktails. Or you can grab a £10 pass to unlock discount drinks in a fleet of buzzing London bars. The Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Aug 16-Sun Aug 19. Free entry.

2 London Mezcal Week

Tequila shots? Been there, done that, bought the Tesco-brand paracetamol. For 2018, mezcal is your pal. Get familiar with the earthy agave-based spirit with a week of tasting sessions, Mexican cooking workshops, boozy supper clubs and a big old London Mezcal Week closing fiesta in London Bridge. Salud! Various venues. Sep 10-Sep 16. Prices vary, find out more at www.londonmezcalweek.com.

3 Margarita March

Get a little salty with your fellow Londoners on a margarita crawl organised by old school tequila makers Jose Cuervo. On your march, you’ll stop off at bars Old Blue Last, 333 Mother Bar and Lupita East – there’ll be eight cocktails in total, so pace yourself, and for crying out loud take advantage of the food bites on offer. You know what they say, when life gives you limes, make margaritas. Starting venue: W.M.Barker. Tube: Liverpool St. Sat Aug 18. £25, places are limited so book well in advance.

Packed in the middle of its name like a big beef patty is the key to this festival. Yes, StrEATLife is all about food, but it’s also about beer. And DJs. And lazing about in the sunshine with your friends. Wander into Ally Pally for free and take your pick of pints from brewers like Fourpure, Five Points or Pin Up Brighton, and get ready for a smooth set from Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B. Alexandra Palace. Tube: Wood Green. Sat Aug 18. Free.

Want espresso martinis whatever the weather? Follow our guide to the best coffee cocktails in town

Did you hear? London is officially the best place to drink in the world