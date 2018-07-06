4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Germany are out of the World Cup, England are through on pens: it’s official, things are getting mighty weird out there. Relish these bizarre times by joining some weird and wonderful events in London this weekend.

We’ll see your World Cup and raise you the weird world of shuffleboard. Yep, the sedate sport might not give you the same thrills as watching an England match (let’s enjoy it while we can), but low-energy sports that can be played with a drink in hand are our favourite kind. And if you think shuffleboard is an antiquated game, it’s been given a hipster makeover at its first permanent London home. 4 Ebor St. E1 6AW. £20-£40.

Don’t lump for a bog standard ‘99 to cool you down this weekend. Opt for daffodil-flavoured ice cream, glow-in-the-dark ice cream and the chance to make your own ices Victorian-style. There’s also a walk-through freezer if it’s way too hot for you outside. Gasholders London. Until Sep 30. £12, £10 concs.

If football’s not your thing avoid all the furore by going on a calming, not to mention rather unusual, thistle pull. Don some strong gloves and sturdy shoes and pluck those thistles on Petersham Meadows to let the wildflowers flourish. Go on, give mother nature a bit of TLC.

Meet at Church Lane off Petersham Road, TW10 7AG. Sat Jul 7. Free.

What’s so weird about fried chicken, you ask? Wait until you see a whole load of finger-lickin’ chicken champions shovelling down wings on top of Peckham rooftop – it’ll be pretty kooky. Eat tasty plates from Drum & Flats, Da Ja Chicken, Bun That and The Joint and meet the ledge that is The Chicken Connoisseur. Bussey Building. Sat Jul 7-Sun Jul 8. £13.50.

