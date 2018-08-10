4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

Nobody wants to be normal. Normal is boring, and we all know that Londoners are anything but. Unleash your weird side at these fabulously kooky events taking place in the capital this weekend. That’s right – say no to normal.

Forget swanky meals this weekend. If you’re Hank Marvin, get down to this Cockney feast fest which will be serving up delicious helpings of pie and mash from some of London’s most prized purveyors. If you want to be really kooky, make sure you pick up all the trad trimmings: liquor, jellied eels, cockles, rollmops… Mmm. There’ll also be singalongs around the joanna, rhyming slang battles and a Fools and Horses Pub Quiz. Perfect.

Studio 338. Sun Aug 12. £12.50.

Don’t be boring by going for a nice picturesque stroll around your local park. This alt London walk will help you seek out all things rubbish-related. Join the two-mile ramble from Mudchute on the Isle of Dogs to Greenwich, telling stories of castaway communities and the collection (and transformation) of the city’s waste, past and present. A lot of things in this city are rubbish, but this walk ain’t one of them.

Meet 11am at Mudchute DLR, outside platform 2. Sun Aug 12. £12-£15.

This opera-cum-sex history lesson may sound too quirky for its own good, but it’s actually pretty important. If you want to know what people thought about sex back in 1918, this chamber opera splices together extracts from Marie Stopes’s controversial sex manual and the thousands of letters it provoked from curious readers. What’s more, you can see it at the Wellcome Collection, where the original texts are housed!

Wellcome Collection. Sat Aug 11-Sun Aug 12. Free.

Don’t stay in the house and nap away your weekend in bed. Catch 40 winks (in a 20-minute slot) out in the city in a temperature-controlled sleep pod, no less. These Sleepmobiles (by mattress-maker Casper) will be popping up at the Old Truman Brewery, letting you get some shut-eye with ambient lighting, privacy blinds and a post-nap snack.

Old Truman Brewery. Sat Aug 11-Sun Aug 12. Free.

