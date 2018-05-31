4 fabulously weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to unleash your inner kook on the city. Hang out with people just as wonderfully eccentric as you are at these brilliantly bizarre events in London.

Don’t spend your Saturday night down the pub and then home to bed like normal people. Spend the night – the whole night – doing immersive role play on one of London’s most historic ships. Become a member of The Golden Hinde’s crew: after a traditional dinner of Tudor vegetable stew, you’ll be assigned a role (gunner, officer, barber-surgeon etc) and share battle stories over glasses of grog before bunking down in the ship’s quarters. Yo-ho-ho!

The Golden Hinde. Sat Jun 2. £45.

Get an eyeful of fake blood and guts at this Hammer film weekender at the wonderful Deptford Cinema. Fans of the horror franchise can settle in for screenings, celebrating some of the lesser-appreciated works of the studio.

Deptford Cinema. Sat Jun 2-Sun Jun 3. £6.

Sipping Aperol spritz on a sunny weekend sounds pretty normal, right? That’s until you have a glass or three at this Aperol wonderland where you can row along an orange canal and ride a Vespa carousel. It’s a frenzied, orange fever dream (and we’re into it).

Shoreditch Electric Light Station. Thu May 31-Fri Jun 1, Wed Jun 6-Sat Jun 9. £10.

Forget the Fifa World Cup. This weekend it’s all about Conifa, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations. It’s bringing a World Cup of unrecognised nations to the UK for the first time. Watch Abkhazia take on Ellan Vannin or Matabeleland go up against Karpatalya at some of England’s finest non-league football grounds. What’s more, tickets are just £10 a pop.

Various London locations. Until Sat Jun 9. £10.

