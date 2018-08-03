4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s the freakin’ weekend, so make sure you’re having some weird and wonderful fun. If you’ve held in your inner-kookiness for five whole days and you're raring to unleash it this weekend, these brilliantly bizarre events are made for you.

Forget vintage kilo sales and samey ceramics markets. Swap bog-standard homeware for Yorkshire Skull Candles, Suspiria magazines, Drakula Approved trinkets and Satanic Mojo Comix at this summer edition of the occult fair from the people behind the Satanic Flea Market. Nightclub Kolis. Sun Aug 5. £3 entry.

Ditch Leeds and Reading and forget Bestival. Can they offer you a wacky dog show along with a top-notch musical line-up? East London’s Visions Fest has teamed up with All Dogs Matter for exactly that. There are five categories for pups (and humans) to enjoy, including ‘cutest pup’, ‘waggiest tail’ and ‘best fancy dress’ with a theme of ‘World Leaders Past and Present’. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for a Donald Trump Corgi. St John at Hackney Church. Sat Aug 4. £38.50.





Can’t handle the heat in the kitchen? Try cooking up a storm on a canal boat instead. At this quirky cookery class, you’ll learn how to make pasta from scratch while bobbing on the Regent’s Canal. Once you’ve mastered the art of mixing, shaping and cooking the dough all that’s left is to tuck in. Our favourite part. The Floating Showroom. Sun Aug 5. £42.

Celebrate Factory de Joie’s second birthday and ‘Moof’ magazine turning one at this trippy bash, throwing psychedelia, folky feels and occult vibes into the mix. Live music will be peppered with go-go and burlesque performances, plus a psychedelic liquid light show from Velvet Candy. The Victoria Dalston. Sat Aug 4. £5.

