4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s getting wild, windy and weird out there. Make like the weather and let your wacky side out at these brilliantly bizarre events happening this weekend in London.

From swallowing a toothpick to dying of laughter, hear about all the strange and mysterious ways people have kicked the bucket at this afternoon talk in Brompton Cemetery Chapel. Robert Stephenson, a qualified City of London Culture and Heritage guide, will dish out all the gory details about how people have conked out over the years. Plus, you’ll get a free Hendrick’s gin to settle your nerves. Brompton Cemetery Chapel. Sun. £12.

Fancy strapping ice to your feet and skating down Surbiton’s St Mark's Hill? You’re in luck, because the annual suburban skiing challenge is back in KT6. If you want to bag yourself a world record you best get practising – Jesper Hedlund’s time of 9.97 seconds across the 21-metre ‘Springle’ run still stands from 2013. Alternatively, if you can find two other mates just as weird as you, why not whizz down the icy course together in a bathtub instead?! St Marks Mill. Sun. Free.

Get your dirty mind out of the gutter. This market is all about canine chic. Billed as the largest indoor market for hounds and their parents you’ll find Leake Street packed with stalls full of treats for our four-legged friends, from luxe dog accessories to bio-organic dog food. There’ll also be a pop-up groomer and a professional pet portrait artist (that’s this year’s Christmas cards sorted). You’d be barking to miss it. 26 Leake St. Sun. £4 entry.

Ditch your normal friends hitting the town on Saturday night, and instead hunker down after-dark in a restored chapel to hear about the ‘morbid oddities’ Victorians used to cope with death. From ornate costumes and plumed horses drawing funerary carriages to post-mortem photographs and ‘memento mori’ crafted from human hair, you’ll get an eye-opening view into the Victorian ‘cult of death’. I mean, it’s nearly Halloween! Abney Park Chapel, 215 Stoke Newington High St. Sat. £15.

Images: Brompton Cemetery: Flamenco Sun/Flickr, Surbiton Ski: Tangle Photography, Abney Park: David Holt/Flickr.

Find more great things to do in London this month with our October guide.