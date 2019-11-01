5 brilliant firework displays to see this weekend. Ooooh! Aaaah!

Spooky season is nearly over but that doesn't mean celebrations have to end – because Bonfire Night is upon us! There are plenty of fireworks events happening across London this weekend. Here are a few of the best.

Get intergalactic at the People's Park event which is themed around the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landings. With storytelling, music and special effects, you are guaranteed an explosive night! Victoria Park. Tube: Mile End. Sun Nov 3.

This display is set among the Victorian dinosaurs in Crystal Palace Park. Other attractions include DJs, funfair rides and a street food market. And with Arcadia’s Lords of Lightning (knights who throw bolts of electricity at one another) performing, this is sure to be a special celebration. Crystal Palace Park. Crystal Palace Overground. Sat Nov 2.

If you fancy a more family-friendly environment, Ravenscourt Park Fireworks may be the place for you, with its inclusive bangs and sparks. Make sure you're there in time for the main show at 8.30pm. Ravenscourt Park. Tube: Hammersmith. Sat Nov 2.

Harrow’s event will be celebrating Diwali and the firework display will be set to tunes from the movies. Before the show, have a look around to see Bollywood dancers, Indian food stalls and henna art stands. Byron Park. Tube: Harrow & Wealdstone. Sat Nov 2.

The Wild Wolf Explorer scouts are putting on a sparkling night in Bounds Green. There's a low-noise display at 5.30pm, with the main show at 8pm, plus a classic campfire and another bonfire dedicated to marshmallow toasting. Scout Park. Tube: Bounds Green. Sat Nov 2.

