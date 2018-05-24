5 brilliantly bizarre things to do this weekend in London

You've spent all week sat in the office trying to look normal. Now, it's the weekend and time to unleash your kooky side. Here's five ways to live life on the weird side this weekend in London.

Don’t spend your weekend walking around on the ground like normal people, fly through the air on this humungous zip wire. Seriously, it’s the longest, fastest city zip wire and it’s popped up in Archbishop’s Park for the summer for adrenaline junkies to woosh down. If you thought cycling at rush hour was a buzz, it’s got nothing on this thrill.

Zip Now London. Archbishop's Park. Every day 12noon to 8pm until Sep 9. Exclusive Time Out offer: £25.

Get to know all of London’s ghoulish secrets on an after-dark tour of the city’s most spine-chilling spots. From the Houses of Parliament to Green Park you’ll traverse through town hearing creepy stories of modern hauntings, learning about spooky urban legends and discovering eerie tales from London’s history.

Meet at Westminster tube station. Sat May 26 at 7pm. Free.

Thames River Kayaking Trip

Start your weekend by joining Kayak Crew London for a morning paddle up the Thames. While you’re at it get an eyeful of the Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, Tower of London, the Globe, St Pauls, London Eye and Houses of Parliament. It’s definitely the kookiest way to do a bit of sightseeing we’ve ever heard of.

Meet at Old Naval Collage, Greenwich. Sat May 26 at 8:20am. £48pp. Book by May 25.

It’s not often we get excited about a symposium, but this one dedicated to our fave family from Springfield has certainly got our heads swivelling. Head on down for a panel talk from lots of knowledgeable Simpsons enthusiasts touching on the Lisa Simpson Book Club, notable predictions of the future in the series and the recent documentary 'The Problem With Apu', plus plenty of screenings. Looks like everything's coming up Milhouse.

Studio Voltaire. Sat May 26 2:30pm to 5pm. Pay what you can, suggested donation £4.

A firm fixture on every fanboy's annual calendar, London Comic Con is the UK's biggest modern pop culture convention. With dealer stalls, special guests, plenty of manga, games and cosplay there’s heaps to get excited about. Special guests rocking up to event this year include Deadpool’s Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapicic, Adventure Time’s John DiMaggio and Orange is the New Black’s Jackie Cruz and Taryn Manning.

ExCeL London. Sat May 26 - Sun May 27 from 9am. From £11.

