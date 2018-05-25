5 fabulous floral alternatives to the Chelsea Flower Show

A post shared by Lucinda Van Der Hart (@lucindavanderhart) on May 23, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

It’s official. London has gone bonkers over blossoms, thanks to the arrival of the Chelsea Flower Show. If you haven’t managed to bag a pricy ticket to the big floral fest, or you’re just not interested in trawling around a load of manicured gardens, there are plenty of blossom-filled alternatives across the city. Here are a few of our favourites.

A post shared by sketch (@sketchlondon) on May 17, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

Ornate dining spot Sketch has been filled with beautiful blooms, flower installations and colourful cacti inspired by the recent Royal Wedding. Book a table in one of its fabulous dining rooms to feast your eyes on a giant white-blossom-covered wedding dress, a candlelit wedding aisle and scenes from a fantasy honeymoon trip, including a rainforest in the famous pod loos.

‘A Royal Floral Tour’ at Sketch. Until May 28.

A post shared by 🌴Luke Gregory🌴 (@luke.gregs) on May 25, 2018 at 12:41am PDT

A post shared by Sofi Fil 🐿 (@sonchicc) on May 24, 2018 at 3:13am PDT

Chelsea’s annual floral art show is back in town. The theme this year is ‘Summer of Love’ and, as always, the streets will be transformed with displays created by retailers in the area. Saunter through the area and get a load of the eye-popping blooms. Then see if you can guess which one will be voted Best Floral Display.

Various locations in Chelsea. Until Sat May 26. Free.

A post shared by Award Winning Florist (@allforlovelondon) on May 23, 2018 at 2:44am PDT

A post shared by Vanessa (@vanessawoodgate) on May 25, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

Belgravia in Bloom is also back and this year it’s dedicated to the monobrowed queen that is Frida Kahlo – in anticipation of the V&A’s upcoming exhibition dedicated to influential artist. Take a look at the Mexican-inspired flower displays dotted about town then leg it to pop-up ‘Frida’s Parlour’. It’s an interactive installation where, during the day, you can explore rooms splashed in cobalt blue in homage to La Casa Azul, Kahlo’s famous home in Mexico City, and take selfies in the Wallpaper Room which is inspired by the backdrop in Nickolas Muray’s iconic photograph ‘Frida Kahlo on Bench’.

Various locations in Belgravia. Until Sat May 26. Free.

A post shared by Julie Leong (@jlyleong) on May 24, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

A post shared by Chic Flowers (@chicflowerdesignsltd) on May 24, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

A post shared by Paddington Central (@paddingtoncentral) on May 19, 2018 at 2:00am PDT West London boat the Paddington Pioneer has been transformed into a buoyant floral oasis for the Chelsea Fringe. Step aboard The Floating Meadow covered in wildflowers and grasses, and try your hand at a host of green-fingered pop-ups, workshops and talks.

Paddington Basin. Until Sun May 27. Free. A post shared by Clifton Nurseries (@cliftonnurseries) on May 11, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

A post shared by JJ Watters (@jjwatters) on May 22, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

Get your nature fix by heading to the lush Walthamstow Wetlands, where you can join tote-carrying twitchers for a spot of artisan sculpture-watching.

Walthamstow Wetlands. Botanical trail until May 27. Free.

A post shared by Beth Hurst (@bethhursty) on May 24, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

