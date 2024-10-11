Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

5 London universities are officially the best in the world for 2025, according to Times Higher Education

According to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2025, several of the capital’s unis are among the planet’s best

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Contributing writer
Imperial College London, university in London
Photograph: Spiroview Inc / Shutterstock.com
Advertising

Everyone who’s ever had to pick a uni knows the Times Higher Education (THE) list. Some may even say it is the definitive ranking of universities. Now that the Sunday Timesthe Daily Mail and the Guardian have all had their say on which institutions are the best, THE has released its prestigious list of the best universities in the world for 2025. And it’s got us Londoners feeling pretty smug. 

London has not one, not two but five universities listed among the top 200 on the globe. THE puts emphasis on research environment, quality of teaching and international outlook and income of each institution, rather than things like student satisfaction or graduate prospects

Imperial College London is the capital’s best at number nine on the list. It scored particularly well for research quality and international outlook. It’s followed by University College at 22 and King’s College London at 36. 

A little further down the list is London School of Economics and Political Science in 50th place, then Queen Mary University of London in 141st. 

All the London unis in the Times Higher Education World University Guide 2025

9. Imperial College London
22. University College London
36. King’s College London
50. London School of Economics and Political Science
141. Queen Mary, University of London

The only other UK universities to beat Imperial where – you guessed it – Oxford and Cambridge. You can find all the UK universities in THE’s 2025 guide here.

It’s official: England’s best private school is in London – and here is the full list of the UK’s best private schools.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.