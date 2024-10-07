It’s official: England’s best private school is in London

The UK has lots of private schools – and plenty of them are among the finest on the planet. In fact, several of the best private schools are right here in London. In one recent ranking of the world’s best schools covered on Time Out, eight were in the capital, while in the Telegraph’s latest ranking of UK private schools based on A-level results, seven were in London.

And now another ranking of the UK’s best private schools has been published, and the top school is in London. The list is by Ivy Education, an education company focusing on tuition, and it ranks schools based not just on A-level results but GCSEs, too. In other words, this is a list focused on results and results alone.

Top of Ivy Education’s list is Westminster School. Surrounded by Westminster Abbey, Westminster School alumni include the likes of Louis Theroux, Helena Bonham Carter and Nick Clegg. According to Ivy Education, 57.7 percent of students received A*s and 29.3 percent received As.

The price of such a high-quality education? For 13+ pupils it’s £36,873 per year for day students and £52,488 per year for boarders.

But Westminster isn’t the only school in the capital to make the cut. Also featuring in Ivy League education’s top 10 is Dulwich College in third, which has notable alumni including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Raymond Chandler. Dulwich’s fees per term start from £18,385.

King’s College School Wimbledon came fifth, with alumni such as Dante Gabriel Rossetti, Walter Sickert, Ed Gamble and Marcus Mumford, while eighth was Alleyn’s School in Dulwich. Rounding out the top ten was City of London School in ninth. Not a bad showing from London schools, eh?

The best private schools in England in 2024, according to Ivy Education

Westminster School Brighton College Dulwich College The Perse School King’s College School, Wimbledon Magdalen College School Concord College Alleyn’s School City of London School Manchester Grammar School

