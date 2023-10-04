London
The four members of 5 Seconds of Summer wearing all black
5 Seconds of Summer at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The Aussie boyband is playing one night in London this week

Autumn might be here, but five more seconds of summer are right around the corner (sorry). 5SOS Fam, it's the day you've all been waiting for, as 5 Seconds of Summer will play the O2 Arena London for one night only this week. 

The pop-rock band from Down Under, made up of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin, will be bringing their signature charm and charisma to the London arena as part of ‘The 5 Seconds of Summer Show’ tour, which kicked off in Argentina in July this year.

They'll be playing all the big hitters, with tunes like ‘Youngblood’, ‘Ghost of You’ and ‘Teeth’ already confirmed on the setlist. And after last year's smash hit show at the Royal Albert Hall, 5SOS fans won't want to miss this one. This is all the information you need about 5SOS at the O2 Arena.  

When is 5SOS at London's O2 Arena?

5 Seconds of Summer will hit the stage at the O2 Arena on Thursday October 5. 

What time will they come on stage?

The exact set times for the 5SOS London concert haven't been announced yet, but based on the tour's previous shows we expect them to come on stage at around 9pm. 

Who is supporting 5 Seconds of Summer?

The group will be supported by up-and-coming alt-pop singer Charlotte Sands and electronic duo AR/CO.

Any news on the setlist?

The setlist for 5SOS's upcoming show hasn't been released, but this is what they played at their last gig in Glasgow on October 3.

  1. Bad Omens
  2. 2011
  3. Caramel
  4. BLENDER
  5. Easier
  6. Babylon (partial song)
  7. If Walls Could Talk (partial song)
  8. She's Kinda Hot
  9. Amnesia
  10. CAROUSEL
  11. Who Do You Love (The Chainsmokers cover)
  12. Vapor
  13. Waste the Night
  14. Don't Stop
  15. English Love Affair (Dice song)
  16. Ghost of You
  17. Want You Back
  18. Disconnected
  19. You Don't Go To Parties
  20. Me Myself & I
  21. Why Won't You Love Me
  22. Best Friends
  23. Teeth
  24. Jet Black Heart
  25. She Looks So Perfect
  26. Outer Space / Carry On (Encore)
  27. Youngblood (Encore)

What time do doors open for 5SOS at London’s O2?

Doors open to the O2 Arena at 6.30pm. 

Can you still get tickets to 5 Seconds of Summer?

Looking for a last-minute ticket to the concert? You're in luck! There are still tickets up for grabs for 5SOS' O2 concert on Ticketmaster. The cheapest ticket will set you back £44.55, with prices going up to £55.55. As it stands only seated tickets remain. 

