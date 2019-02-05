5 totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

The National Paw-trait Gallery

Dog enthusiasts and actual dogs should head to this exhibition where the photos will be hung at a pooch’s eye level. Coo over portraits of disabled dogs and iconic pups including the original ‘Blue Peter’ dog and the Queen’s corgis. There will also be a doggy photo booth. Barking mad. Protein Gallery. Tube Liverpool St. Thu Feb 7-Sat Feb 9.

Ninth Life pub opening weekend

Its name inspired by Catford (y’know, because of the whole cats have nine lives thing), this newly opened pub is having a four-day launch party. Head down for DJ sets, live music, art workshops and comedy cabaret. Ninth Life. Catford Bridge rail. Thu Feb 7-Sun Feb 10.

‘The Dior Collection’

Immerse yourself in the world of Christian Dior at this photography exhibition. Through high-fashion shoots and behind-the-scenes snaps, the show charts the impact of such an iconic designer on the fashion world. Proud Central. Tube: Charing Cross. Thu Feb 7-Apr 7.

Dance performances and music will fill the Museum of Childhood in celebration of Chinese New Year and the Year of the Pig. See traditional lion dancing, learn fancy penmanship at a calligraphy workshop and peruse a Chinese children’s art show. V&A Museum of Childhood. Tube: Bethnal Green. Sat Feb 9.

Fans of horror show ‘The Walking Dead’ can get their fix ahead of the show’s return at this interactive exhibition. Experience reenactments of classic scenes, see prop replicas and even have a zombie makeover. Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Fri Feb 8-Sat Feb 9.

