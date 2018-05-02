6 places around the world that look like scenes from a Wes Anderson film

Ever been somewhere and felt like you were in a Wes Anderson movie? Wally Koval turned this phenomenon into a website of places that could be scenes from one of the idiosyncratic director’s films. Here he talks us through some favourites.

Hotel Opera, Prague

@ValentinaJacks

‘After stumbling upon a picture of this “Grand Budapest”-like hotel, I now have my heart set on where I want to stay if I go to Prague.’

Milburn House, Newcastle upon Tyne

@MadridNoFrills

‘This could be in “Fantastic Mr Fox” – I can almost hear the creak of the door opening and then a slam as the character’s feet pitter-patter away.’

Tramcar, Lisbon

@JackSpicerAdams

‘It’s hard not to picture Bill Murray’s businessman character in “The Darjeeling Limited” sitting in this tramcar reading a newspaper.’

Washington State Ferry

@kimakimberlin

‘I wish I was sitting here with a cup of coffee, watching other boats in the distance, while travelling through Puget Sound.’

Schloss Moritzburg, Germany

@LindaBerlin

‘Dream wedding reception location or vegan’s nightmare? The symmetrical decor is unique and these hunting trophies are really valuable.’

Lifeguard tower, Australia

@Tanner_Lyon_Film

‘I’m waiting for Team Zissou to come storming across the beach or the kids from “Moonrise Kingdom” to pop out of the lifeguard tower.’

