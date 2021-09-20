7 bold museum prints for dull, dull walls

What you put on your walls says a lot about you as a person. ‘I really like to live, laugh, love,’ for example. So, what better way to show how culturally in tune you are than by plastering your interiors with prints from our city’s gatekeepers of taste?

London’s museums, galleries and virtual archives sell prints for as little as a fiver. Browsing their collections is a great way to find something cool to spruce up your walls with, while also supporting our city’s institutions after a very tough couple of years. Plus, we guarantee you’ll feel a little more connected to the wall art you pick than to that New York skyline Ikea number.

Here are some of our current favourites, from the Imperial War Museum’s slogan graphics to the Vagina Museum’s paint chart of period blood.

Learning to Draw by Andreas Papanastasiu – Royal Academy

Print, £25, 60x80cm.

Image: Royal Academy

Geometric and Undulating by Sophie Taeuber-Arp – Tate

Print, from £25, various sizes.

Image: Tate

Period Pantone by Hazel Mead – Vagina Museum

Print, £24, A4.

Image: Vagina Museum

Mod Girls by Rebecca Lewis – Museum of Youth Culture

Poster, £20, A2.

Image: Museum of Youth Culture

Self Indulgence for the WW1 Scottish War Savings Committee – Imperial War Museum

Print £6, A3.

Image: Imperial War Museum

Never Work #1 – Museum of Neoliberalism

Risograph print £5, A3.

Image: Museum of Neoliberalism

Sportowe Runner Matchbox – Design Museum

Print, £25, 30x40cm.

Image: Design Museum

