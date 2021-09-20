7 bold museum prints for dull, dull walls

[title]
What you put on your walls says a lot about you as a person. ‘I really like to live, laugh, love,’ for example. So, what better way to show how culturally in tune you are than by plastering your interiors with prints from our city’s gatekeepers of taste?
London’s museums, galleries and virtual archives sell prints for as little as a fiver. Browsing their collections is a great way to find something cool to spruce up your walls with, while also supporting our city’s institutions after a very tough couple of years. Plus, we guarantee you’ll feel a little more connected to the wall art you pick than to that New York skyline Ikea number.
Here are some of our current favourites, from the Imperial War Museum’s slogan graphics to the Vagina Museum’s paint chart of period blood.
Learning to Draw by Andreas Papanastasiu – Royal Academy
Geometric and Undulating by Sophie Taeuber-Arp – Tate
Print, from £25, various sizes.
Period Pantone by Hazel Mead – Vagina Museum
Mod Girls by Rebecca Lewis – Museum of Youth Culture
Self Indulgence for the WW1 Scottish War Savings Committee – Imperial War Museum
Never Work #1 – Museum of Neoliberalism
Sportowe Runner Matchbox – Design Museum
Here are the top ten museums in London.