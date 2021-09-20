London
A collage of various museum prints
Image: Time Out

7 bold museum prints for dull, dull walls

Make your flat look super chic. Support your local cultural institution. Cover that gross damp patch on your wall. Win-win-win

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
What you put on your walls says a lot about you as a person. ‘I really like to live, laugh, love,’ for example. So, what better way to show how culturally in tune you are than by plastering your interiors with prints from our city’s gatekeepers of taste?

London’s museums, galleries and virtual archives sell prints for as little as a fiver. Browsing their collections is a great way to find something cool to spruce up your walls with, while also supporting our city’s institutions after a very tough couple of years. Plus, we guarantee you’ll feel a little more connected to the wall art you pick than to that New York skyline Ikea number.

Here are some of our current favourites, from the Imperial War Museum’s slogan graphics to the Vagina Museum’s paint chart of period blood.

Learning to Draw by Andreas Papanastasiu – Royal Academy

Print, £25, 60x80cm.

A black and white striped print
Image: Royal Academy

 Geometric and Undulating by Sophie Taeuber-Arp – Tate

Print, from £25, various sizes.

An abstract artwork with geometric and wiggly lines
Image: Tate

 Period Pantone by Hazel Mead – Vagina Museum

Print, £24, A4.

A wallchart of period coloured paints
Image: Vagina Museum

 Mod Girls by Rebecca Lewis – Museum of Youth Culture

Poster, £20, A2.

Three mod girls at a bar
Image: Museum of Youth Culture

 Self Indulgence for the WW1 Scottish War Savings Committee – Imperial War Museum 

Print £6, A3

A wartime poster with words 'Self indulgence at this time is helping the enemy'
Image: Imperial War Museum

 Never Work #1 – Museum of Neoliberalism 

Risograph print £5, A3.

A poster with words 'never work'
Image: Museum of Neoliberalism

 Sportowe Runner Matchbox – Design Museum

Print, £25, 30x40cm.

A retro blue and yellow poster
Image: Design Museum

Here are the top ten museums in London.

Over £15 billion worth of London homes sit empty.

