Start the year as you mean to go on: full of eggs

How will you be celebrating New Year’s Day? Presumably in a similar fashion to Christmas Day. And Boxing Day. And New Year’s Eve. While our options are limited, the extent to which we can gorge on exceptional London restaurant food is not. Here are some sensational brunches to get for a day when you just might have a sore head.

Le Swine

Order your next-level bacon bap kit now to avoid disappointment. Le Swine is the king of pork in bread. Its bacon rolls, capable of extinguishing even the most sadistic hangover, are the alpha and the omega of the genre. Kits include special onion bread, middle bacon, homemade ketchup and bacon butter.

Taking orders up until New Year’s Eve. Kits keep for five days. From £12 for two people. Order here.

Bluebird

A posh option, from Chelsea mainstay Bluebird. This is a full-on New Year’s Day DIY feast for two. Featuring truffles, black truffle omelettes and caviar. The decadence is palpable. Does it contain macarons? Of course it contains macarons.

Order before 12pm on Dec 28 for pick-up or delivery on Dec 31. From £120 for two people. Order here.

Eggslut

The name is problematic, the food is not. Bring on the bacon. Bring on the cheese. And, yes, bring on the titular, kink-shamed eggs. The full menu is available for delivery or, if you want a crack at making the iconic Fairfax sandwich in your own kitchen, here’s the recipe.

Delivery through Deliveroo and click-and-collect via the Eggslut app. From £7 per sandwich. Order here.

The Breakfast Club

Hard to look past the ol’ BC when it comes to New Year’s Day brekkie and brunch deliveries. What’s your poison? Pancakes? Bacon? Bacon and pancakes? These guys have all the basics covered. The Slow Boy Juice is a classic and, legend has it, is named after our London editor Joe Mack who used to work in the Soho branch. The more you know!

Prices vary. Order here.

Rudy’s Vegan Diner

In Camden, delivering from noon, Rudy’s will send you all manner of plant-based stuff masquerading as meaty junk food. Fake black pudding, fake ham, fake pastrami, fake meatballs. If it’s juicy and full of blood these guys can sell you a veggie version of it. The DIY burger kits have been quite the success.

Taking orders from noon on Jan 1. Prices vary. Order here.

Breakfast En Bread

The Barge House in Hackney’s much-vaunted Breakfast En Bread scheme offers us all next-level breakfast enjoyment. What is it? It’s a loaf of sourdough stuffed with eggs, cheese, bacon and so forth. Stunning.

Delivering on Dec 30 and 31, but it assures us the food will be as delicious the next day. From £14.50 per loaf. Order here.

Gail’s

Another failsafe, Gail’s will be delivering its range of hampers on New Year’s Day. The Morning After Hamper contains dark sourdough, fancy butter, organic marmalade, granola, six top-notch eggs, juice, coffee and loads more.

Order 48 hours in advance. From £30 for a hamper. Order here.

