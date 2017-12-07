9 super festive fitness classes in London

Christmas is mere weeks away and we don’t want to hear the word ‘calories’ ever again. We have zero things to say about putting on pounds, festive weight gain or how many times you need to sprint around your parents’ garden to work off a vat of roast potatoes and two family-sized tins of Quality Street. We do, however, have a lot to say about the joyful and hilarious festive fitness classes popping up all over the capital. Eat, drink, be merry and then, if you fancy it, take a boxing class with Father Christmas. ’Tis the season, after all.

The Nutcracker Barre

Virgin Active are jazzing up their standard barre classes this December, and we are 100% on board. If you can't flounce your heart out to the music of The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty at Christmas when can you? Virgin Active Strand. Dec 13 and 20. Members only. Book here.

Nutcracker Barre Workshop

Spotting a theme here? You can channel your inner prima ballerina and learn moves from the traditional festive ballet at Frame too. Frame. Various dates and times. Various studios. £25. Book here.

Pre-Ski Pilates

Heading off to the slopes this Christmas, or just wish you were? Get your lower body mountain-ready with a wintery pilates sesh at Christmas by the River. The intense class is catered to work on those essential but rarely used skiing muscles. Christmas by the River. Dec 13. Book here.