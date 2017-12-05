The best hot fitness classes in London
Forget going for a run in the freezing cold – London is bubbling over with hot fitness studios. Here's our pick of the city’s warmest workouts
Exercising in a hot studio is a sweaty business. Some like it hot because it’s supposed to be good for you, but, let’s be honest, we’re mainly into it because it’s an excuse to wallow in balmy temperatures and lie on heated yoga mats while it’s freezing cold outside. Keep out of the cold at these fiery fitness classes.
Deep Core at Fierce Grace
Never done a hot fitness session before? Fierce Grace is ideal for beginners as it offers attendees the choice of a ‘hot room’ or a ‘warm room’ to work out in. The focus of the yoga classes here isn’t on aesthetically pleasing poses. Attendees work hard to achieve a strong stretch, but the slow pace and relaxing moves are more about easing tension than creating Insta appeal. Various locations. Prices vary according to studio.
Hip Hop Hot Yoga at One Ldn
Expect a pumping playlist at One Ldn’s vinyasa flow classes. With the studio heated to a toasty 35C and a cardio-focused routine, you’ll leave looking like a tomato. Thankfully, the class is candlelit and there are no mirrors, so there’s no danger of you catching sight of your sweaty mug during a downward dog. Corner of St Mark and Prescot Sts. Tower Hill. £20.
Hot Pilates at Yoga Centric
Don’t be fooled into thinking Pilates is a doddle. The movements might be small but the impact is mighty, especially when you’re attempting to pull off a double leg stretch in a hot studio. YogaCentric’s space is the setting for 60 minutes of stretches, tightening twists and resistance moves. You’ll be toned in no time. 52 Coleridge Rd. Finsbury Park then W7 bus. £15.
Hotpod Yoga
No prizes for guessing where Hotpod’s yoga classes take place. With low lighting and purplish tones, the inflatable cocoons have an extraterrestrial quality. If that sounds suspiciously like trying to do exercise in a tent, you’re not far off. Each pod fits up to 20 yogis inside and is heated to a tropical 37C, evoking something of that feeling when you wake up at 7am in a sweaty tent at a festival. Just don’t go with a hangover. Various locations. From £12.
Hot Barre at Paola’s BodyBarre
Ballet-barre-inspired workouts are bum-jigglingly hard at the best of times. Pointing and flexing at a cosy 28C is no easier. Sweating through those extra degrees is worth it, though: the heat increases your flexibility and heart rate, amplifying the impact of the challenging stretches and sequences in Paola’s classes. You’ll leave warm enough to part with your bobble hat. 2 Fulham High St. Putney Bridge. £28.
Hot Rocket at Yotopia
As its name suggests, this is a challenging and fast-paced session, so not for the faint-hearted. Ashtanga classes feature the same poses in the same order each time – and these are powerful ones (think backbends and balancing), with the studio space’s temp set at a steamy 36C. Just prepare yourself for the shock of re-entry into London’s chilly atmosphere. 13 Mercer St. Covent Garden. £18.
Hot HIIT at Hot Yoga Society
Sweltering studios aren’t just for slow fitness. Hot Yoga Society has turned up the heat with a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class held in a balmy space. The session is designed to sculpt, pump and tone bum, abs and core. If the heat has you dreaming of chilly breezes, it’s okay: you only have to stick with it for 30 minutes. 1a Magdalen St. London Bridge. £15.
Hot Yoga at Another_Space
The temperature is turned up to a pleasant 32C for this Another_Space hot yoga class. Expect 45 minutes of dynamic flow, mindful breathing and powerful movements, which promise to boost the strength and flexibility of your vitamin-D deprived limbs. The tropical climes promise to raise your heart rate and clear your mind, too. Pre-Christmas stress be gone. 4-10 Tower Street. Covent Garden. £20.
