9 vibrant pieces of street art to see in London this summer

London is full to the brim with street art, ranging from the topical to the tropical. We searched Instagram to see what mural-esque gems our Time Out Tastemakers have found recently. As expected, they came up trumps:
1. Say hello to the doorman on Cambridge Heath Road:
2. Embrace your fierceness with this fine lady in Soho:
3. It’s ties for the guys and pearls for the girls over in Deptford:
4. Look up and look sharp at The Vaults, Waterloo:
5. Make sure to take in at least one of Carleen De Sözer’s masterpieces:
6. Everyone has time for these space-age swirls on Brick Lane:
7. Get up close to see this bubble masterpiece on Whitby Street, made up of hundreds of paint daubs:
8. Go and see psychedelic Shakespeare on Bankside:
9. And finally, don’t miss this multi-faceted puzzle over in Shoreditch:
Like what you see? You might also enjoy our feature on The Street art walk. This list was compiled by Rosie Akenhead and Sophie Berkoff, with the help of the Time Out Tastemakers.
