9 vibrant pieces of street art to see in London this summer

Yea, Uh huh, you know what it is Black and yellow Black and yellow Black and yellow Black and yellow . . . Loving this artwork by #streetartist @carleendesozer. Her walls can be seen around Shoreditch, Dalston, Bethnal Green, Croydon and all around the gaff. #ihavethisthingwithwalls #ihavethisthingwithcolor #wallart #wallporn #shoreditchstreetart #yellowisitmeyourelookingfor #abmmurals #carleendesozer #globalstreetart #shoreditch #abmlifeiscolorful #visitlondon #muralpainting #shoreditchgraffiti #streetartuk

A post shared by Annette (@throughannetteslens) on May 15, 2018 at 11:38pm PDT