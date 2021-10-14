90s potato fave SpudULike is back with a celebrity makeover

The humble jacket potato might not be as flashy as most food trends in 2021, but after taking over some circles of food TikTok, it’s now making a big return to the high street.

Celebrity chef James Martin has teamed up with the family-run Albert Bartlett, who have 60 years of experience in the potato biz, to relaunch ‘90s chain fave SpudULike – but with a difference.

You won’t find any of the musty old toppings traditionally associated with baked spuds at the revitalised restaurant though. Martin’s bringing the brand into the 21st century with some inventive ingredients. Forget about beans and cheese and tuna mayo – instead, you can choose from peri-peri chicken wings, ‘bad boy’ hot dogs, butter chicken, chickpea daal and more.

SpudULike is also trialling dishes like BBQ pork ribs in select stores, including branches in Manchester, York and Norwich.

‘It’s official – look out for the new menu and new look!’ Martin said. ‘To be honest, I’m so bloody excited, can’t wait. It’s what you’ve been waiting for – the perfect baked potato is ready!’

For now, there are only 10 outlets of SpudULike across the UK at present, under a third of its number of stores before it went into administration in 2019. Currently, the closest to London is in Dartford’s Bluewater shopping centre, but here’s hoping the potato renaissance hits the capital soon.

