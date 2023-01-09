London
The Ship London Bridge
A 200-year-old pub in London Bridge has just closed without explanation

The Ship on Borough Road is no more

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
One of London’s most venerable pubs has suddenly closed, and nobody seems to know why. The Ship near London Bridge has been open for more than 200 years, but has now shut due to ‘circumstances beyond [its] control’.

The pub on Borough Road was first registered as a public house in 1805. It’s not listed, but it was named an Asset of Community Value in 2020, meaning that locals can invoke a community right to bid on the property if it’s put up for sale before 2025. However, it’s not clear whether the building will be sold yet. 

In a Facebook post on January 3 the Fuller’s pub said ‘Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we are now permanently closed. We thank you for your custom and your nearest Fuller’s pub is The Trinity next to Borough underground station.’

People shared their disappointment about the closure in the comments below. One person wrote: ‘Very sad to hear this. I thought it had made a nice comeback after the pandemic. Damn. The stories that pub could tell.’

Another said: ‘I am very sorry to hear this news. Staff at The Ship were extremely friendly and welcoming when I last visited.’

The closure of the old venue comes at a very difficult time for hospitality, as rising energy and supplier costs mean pubs and restaurants seem to be closing left, right and centre. 

A spokesperson for Fuller, Smith & Turner said: ‘This was a leasehold site and we have exited the lease. We are sorry to disappoint our regular customers.’

Haul away your anchor, old friend.   

