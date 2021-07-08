Jemima Puddle-Duck. Benjamin Bunny. Peter Rabbit. Beatrix Potter is best known for her illustrative children’s books of nicely-named animals, but she was a woman of many talents. As well as being a respected natural scientist, she was also a farmer and conservationist in the Lake District.

You can learn about all of this and more in a new family-friendly show coming to the V&A in South Kensington next year, as part of a partnership with the National Trust. The exhibition will make use of ‘playful staging’ to keep your little ones entertained, while you can ponder over original watercolours, drawings and manuscripts. There’s also going to be heaps of Potter’s personal artefacts – like letters, furniture, and photographs. Fascinating stuff.

If you can't tell your Timmy Tiptoes from your Squirrel Nutkin (basically, if you're needing a bit of time to brush up on the characters), you've still got a while to wait. The show is set to open in February 2022, with more information to be released in the meantime.





Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature is coming to the V&A, South Kensington, Feb 12 – Sep 25, 2022.

