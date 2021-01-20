BrewLDN, which bills itself as ‘the ultimate date in the craft beer calendar’, has announced its big 2021 shindig for May. Do you have a craft beer calendar? If not, why not? Traditionally taking place at Old Truman Brewery, event organisers have this year instead opted for Printworks in Surrey Quays.

The festival will serve up more than 1,000 brewskis (that means beer) from 150 of the world’s best breweries. Already announced are craft masters Yonder Brewing, Glen Affric, Cassels, Toast, Black Storm, Don Valley Brewery, Flowerhorn, Vocation, Trinity Brew and those lovely folk at Tiny Rebel. Don’t enjoy the taste of beer? There’s also wine, cider, spirits and soft drinks. Entertainment comes by way of a load of DJs, including Demi Riquisimo, Medlar, RAW SILK and The Reflex. There will be food too. But we don’t know anything about what food yet.

The reason for moving? More space, of course. Specifically outdoor space.

‘BrewLDN’s Covid-19 policy and regulations will be updated regularly in line with developing UK Government guidelines,’ say the organisers. ‘Careful thought has gone into making these events as safe and atmospheric as possible for all in attendance. It’s hoped that BrewLDN 2021 will be able to operate without social distancing in place but organisers are also fully prepared to operate the festival with social distancing in place should that be required.’

It’s all taking place (probably) between Thursday May 20 and Saturday May 22. Early-bird tickets are on sale right here and range in price from £13.50 to £28. You should go! Imagine pottering around a load of brewery stands in the sun, asking for something ‘not too hoppy’. It’s enough to brighten anyone’s lockdown.

Not leaving the house? Here are the craft breweries delivering straight to your door.

There’s more! London bars sending cocktails across the city right now.