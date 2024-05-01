London
A Boogie wit da Hoodie, performing live
Photograph: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com

A Boogie wit da Hoodie at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The US rapper’s Better Off Alone tour arrives at the O2 for a huge show this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
London-based A Boogie wit da Hoodie fans, your time has come. This week the UK rap superstar’s world tour is stopping by London for a huge show at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

The Better Off Alone tour has already seen A Boogie play massive shows in Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Germany and France. Before the platinum-selling rapper jets off for a run of shows in the US, A Boogie is playing three shows in the UK – including one at London’s O2 Arena.

Planning on heading to the show (or keen to get your hands on a ticket)? Here’s everything you need to know about A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s London show this week. 

When is A Boogie wit da Hoodie playing London’s O2 Arena?

The rapper is coming to the O2 this Thursday, May 2.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm. However, the O2, with all its shops and bars, will open earlier. 

What time will A Boogie wit da Hoodie come on stage?

Expect the headline performance to start at around 9pm. Get down early for a good spot in the crowd. 

Who is supporting him?

Support comes from singer Fridayy and dancehall artist Byron Messia. 

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, this is what A Boogie wit da Hoodie played in Sydney earlier in the tour, according to Setlist.fm

  1. Jungle
  2. Take Shots
  3. Startender
  4. Ransom
  5. Timeless
  6. Me and My Guitar
  7. Did me wrong
  8. Lovin’ (PnB Rock cover)
  9. Swervin
  10. Just Like Me
  11. Love Drugs and Sex
  12. February
  13. Still Think About You
  14. T.B Interlude
  15. Secrets
  16. Pills & Automobiles (Chris Brown cover)
  17. Man in the Mirror
  18. Mood Swings
  19. Look Back at It
  20. My Shit
  21. Hello (Pop Smoke cover)
  22. Drowning
  23. Steppas 

Can you still get tickets for A Boogie wit da Hoodie at London’s O2 Arena?

Tickets are still available for the show, though they’re apparently running low. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster here.

Capital’s Summertime Ball has just revealed its huge 2024 line-up – here’s how to get tickets.

