A brand-new cycleway is coming to northwest London

Yet more protected cycle routes could be on the way for the capital

If you’re a cyclist in London, every new cycleway is something of a godsend. Providing a safe haven from trucks, buses and angry drivers, each bit of bicycle-only road is another step towards making the capital a properly safe city to get around on two wheels.

And London is becoming more bike-friendly all the time. Just the other month, four new routes were added to the city’s cycle network, while a brand-new Santander Cycles station opened in Clapham. Now another massive new cycleway is coming to the northwest of the city.

Transport for London has revealed plans for a protected two-way cycleway in the borough of Brent, connecting parts of Wembley and Harlesden.

Then plans feature a new cycleway on Harrow Road and Brentfield, as well as improved cycling networks around Wembley Central and Harlesden stations. On top of that, TfL and Brent Council also want to install safer bike crossings over both the Harrow Road and the North Circular.

If you’re a non-cyclist in the area, there’ll be other benefits too. Pedestrians will also enjoy more (and better) road crossing points, while the project will also see improved street lighting and greater amounts of greenery.

Which all sounds pretty decent, right? You can find out more and have your say about the plans on the official consultation page here, which is open until December 21.

