The Walkie-Talkie tower has faced a lot of criticism since its debut to the public in January 2015. It won the Carbuncle Cup, for the ugliest building of the year (ouch), was dubbed a ‘fry-scrapper’ for focusing sunrays that melted cars, and extensively derided for being such an eyesore. Its one saving grace? The free Sky Garden.

Promoted as ‘London’s Highest Public Garden’, and including a posh restaurant, the Sky Garden is one of the reasons for the skyscraper to finally be approved by the City Planning Committee. However, it seems like The Walkie-Talkie will have some competition, as plans have been announced for an enormous new building, named 55 Bishopsgate. Developer Funder Schroders plans for the new skyscraper to be 285 meters tall, joining The Shard, as one of the highest buildings in London. Oh yeah, and it’ll also have… its own sky garden. Uh-oh.

Funder Schroders wants 55 Bishopsgate to be the UK’s first ‘all-electric building’. Sounds very green. Reports claim it’ll be ‘a structure found in nature’, featuring automatic blinds that respond to light to save energy. The architects, Arney Fender Katsalidis, claim the building is based on the Fibonacci sequence, a mathematical pattern allegedly seen in nature, present in things like pinecones. Unlike the Walkie Talkie, which came under attack for not even remotely fitting into its surroundings, 55 Bishopsgate will apparently blend in to its environment. I’m not sure how looking like a pinecone will achieve this, but it definitely sounds interesting.Let's see if the City Planning Committee approves.

