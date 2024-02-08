A brand-new Soho House is coming to west London

Soho House, the brand of exclusive London members’ clubs, is branching out.

Lately, the hubs for well-to-do London creatives have apparently been busier than usual – which is why Soho House has decided to open a new central London spot. It’s just been given the green light to take over a former restaurant in Mayfair.

Opening in Lancashire Square, Soho House in Mayfair will repurpose the site that housed brasserie Hush, which closed its doors after 24 years in November 2023. However, the new Soho House won’t be open until 3am like the one on Greek Street. Concerns that noisy guests could cause a nuisance in the neighbourhood mean the Mayfair house will have to shut at 1:30am. The new spot should have space for up to 170 members of London’s creative elite.

In January Soho House announced it wouldn’t be taking on any new London members for the time being, with current members complaining of overcrowding in the capital’s houses – news which was welcomed by many Soho House-ers. The Mayfair Soho House hasn’t yet got a confirmed opening date, so watch this space for updates.

