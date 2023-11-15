London
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall
Photograph: Poppy Field

A brand-new statue of Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed at the Royal Albert Hall

Designed by Poppy Field, the sculpture sits at the opposite end of the venue to statues of Victoria and Albert

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
It’s been well over a year since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, but despite Her Maj’s widespread popularity in London and beyond, there are notably few statues of her – particularly in the capital.

Until now, that is. A brand-new statue of Queen Liz has been unveiled at the Royal Albert Hall. Made out of bronze, the statue sits at the building’s South Porch alongside another brand-new sculpture of Liz’s husband Prince Philip.

Both were made by sculptor Poppy Field and stand at over two metres tall, meaning they’re much taller than real-life. They sit at the opposite end of the building to statues of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert – who’re at the North Porch – and they were officially revealed on November 11 at a ceremony with King Charles III (who unveiled his mum’s statue) and Queen Camilla (who unveiled Philip). 

The new statues of Liz and Phil were commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the RAH’s 150th anniversary. Here are some pics of the statues.

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Albert Hall
Photograph: Poppy Field
Statue of Prince Philip at the Royal Albert Hall
Photograph: Poppy Field
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Royal Albert Hall
Photograph: Poppy Field

Check out more of Poppy Field’s work on her website or Instagram.

Time Out and London’s statues

London has countless statues, all of which mean something to someone (or mean something to a whole bunch of people). And we’re all for delving into statues’ stories and histories, from this recent deep-dive into six scandalous London statues to wondering why one random guy has seven separate memorials in the capital.  

